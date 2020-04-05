LPGA and Symetra Tour players offered cash advances while schedule remains on pause

With the LPGA Tour and Symetra Tour schedules on hold into June, the LPGA is now offering financial assistance for its players through cash-advance offer.

Golf Channel reports players were notified of the offer on April 4.

Details of the program aren't entirely clear, but players in the top 15 priority categories on the LPGA priority list have access to more of a cash advance as high as, Golf Channel reports, the "mid-five-figure range." Symetra Tour players and those with more tenuous LPGA priority status have access to less funds.

Players who take the cash advance, like the one offered by the PGA Tour, will pay it back with a percentage of future money withheld until the advance is repaid.

For those players who need immediate money to pay for basic life expenses and have no other means to do so, there's an application process for a disbursement from a separate fund.

LPGA caddies do not have a similar benevolent fund to their peers on the PGA Tour.

This week, the LPGA announced a revised 2020 LPGA Tour schedule which begins in June and runs through December. LPGA commissioner Mike Whan remains hopeful more than the majority of scheduled events can be played.