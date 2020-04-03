USGA postpones 2020 US Women’s Open to December; will be played on two courses

The USGA has postponed the 2020 US Women's Open, originally set to be played June 4-7 at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas, and set new dates for the championship of Dec. 10-13.

“The USGA remains committed to hosting the US Women’s Open in 2020,” said USGA CEO Mike Davis in a release. “We are grateful to the LPGA and our broadcast partner Fox for their terrific collaboration in finding a new date for the championship. Our priority remains ensuring the safety of all involved with the US Women’s Open, while still providing the world’s best players the opportunity to compete this year.”

Since there will be less daylight in December, the USGA will use both courses -- the Jackrabbit and Cypress Creek courses -- at Champions Golf Club to ensure a full-field event will be able to complete play. The Jackrabbit course will co-host a split field in the first two rounds before the Cypress Creek course handles the final two rounds after the cut.

US Women’s Open qualifying, which has been postponed from its original dates, will be held on rescheduled dates and potentially at some new locations. Exemption categories could be modified, too, to reflect the realities of a new date and the lack of a global golf schedule for several months in the time leading up to qualifying and cut-off dates.

Champions Golf Club was founded in 1957 by legendary golfers Jimmy Demaret and Jack Burke Jr., who is the club's president. The Cypress Creek Course, designed by Ralph Plummer and opened in 1959, has hosted four previous USGA championships, while the Jackrabbit Course was designed by George Fazio and opened in 1964.

“We are incredibly thankful to Champions Golf Club for its flexibility and support during this uncertain time,” said Davis. “The club, led by Jack and Robin Burke, has been such a great friend of the USGA for some time, stepping up in 2017 to host the US Women’s Mid-Amateur on short notice after it was displaced by a hurricane, and now accommodating a significant schedule change for our premier women’s championship, not to mention allowing us to use both golf courses. We’re confident the combined efforts will lead to an incredibly special 75th US Women’s Open.”

The new date should give the US Women's Open plenty of exposure. The rescheduled weekend is a dark week on the college football calendar, with only the Army-Navy game on the docket. The NFL should be in action that weekend, with the championship likely finishing on Fox Sports 1.