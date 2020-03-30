The Match 2: Phil Mickelson says he's 'working on' a sequel to his Vegas match with Tiger Woods
Featured Golf Culture PGA Tour Tiger Woods News

The Match 2: Phil Mickelson says he’s ‘working on’ a sequel to his Vegas match with Tiger Woods

03/30/2020 at 9:15 am
Ryan Ballengee


With the world, particularly the sports world, mostly on hold through at least late May, fans are craving some action. At this point, something is better than practically nothing.

So how about a big something?


FOLLOW GNN ON YOUTUBE!

Phil Mickelson piqued the interest of the golf world on March 29, when he tweeted that he was "working on" a sequel to his 2018 high-stakes golf match against Tiger Woods in Las Vegas.

How great would The Match 2 be? The original version of The Match was played at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas around Thanksgiving weekend, originally set for pay-per-view. While thousands purchased The Match for traditional TV, hundreds of thousands watched for free when Bleacher Report's B/R Live digital service proved unable to take payments. That meant a large audience got to watch Phil and Tiger go to a unique playoff hole, which they played several times before Mickelson emerged the winner of the $9 million, winner-take-all event.

Fans weren't surely what they were seeing, so one spoke up just to make sure Mickelson was serious.

The first big sports event to happen in the coming months will generate huge interest, even from people who don't particularly care about that sport. It could be a tremendous opportunity to raise money for charities and initiatives around coronavirus recovery, bringing together corporate donations, player bets (using their own money, maybe?) and proceeds from pay-per-view purchases.

Moreover, The Match 2 could be one of the safest possible sporting events not played virtually. Mickelson and Woods would only have their caddies, Tim Mickelson and Joe Lacava, and there would only need to be a cameraman per hole in a tower position and a cameraman for each player. The stationary cameramen would obviously be able to practice social distancing, and the player-focused camera operators could do it safely as well. Commentators could provide color from separate booths. There would be no fans.

Let's make this happen.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for over a decade, working for NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Yahoo Sports and SB Nation. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He used to be a good golfer.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.