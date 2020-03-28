Become a yearly GNN Plus member now, and get 18 months for the price of 12!

The last few weeks -- yeah, it's only been a few weeks -- have been crazy. Things have changed quickly, affecting pretty much every part of our lives.

Professional golf has hit the pause button. Publicly, tournaments are on hold until at least late May, but it will likely be longer.

Golf courses have remained open in most states, giving golfers a chance to take a break from the stress of the current situation, but who knows what tomorrow will bring.

With a lot of uncertainty in golf and in life, I'm temporarily changing the GNN Plus membership program. GNN Plus is great because it gives users an ad-free experience, with access to unique content and fantasy golf and betting tools for just $50 per year. However, without golf tournaments in the near future and an uncertain future for recreational golfers, I have a special offer for new GNN Plus members.

When you sign up for an annual GNN Plus subscription, you'll get 18 months of GNN Plus for the price of 12. For $50, you'll get a year-and-a-half of access, meaning you can sign up now for less than $3 per month!

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

For our existing GNN Plus members, I'm pausing fees for monthly members for 6 months, and I'm extending annual members for an additional six months from when their memberships are set to expire.

Everyone can use a break these days in some facet of their life, but I'm expecting to continue working hard to bring you the information you need, the stories you crave and the entertainment that will help us get through this together.

As a sole proprietor, I am extremely grateful for your support. Whether you come to the site on occasion or consume everything Golf News Net, thank you.

Stay home and stay safe!