2020 Evian Championship moving from July to August date vacated by Olympics

The 2020 LPGA Tour schedule continues to reshuffle as the situation changes hourly around the world.

On March 27, the LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour announced that The Evian Championship, one of its five majors, will be moving dates from its originally slotted spot in July to the spot previously reserved for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics women's golf tournament.

The Evian Championship is now scheduled to be played Aug. 6-9 instead of July 23-26. It will still be played at Evian Resort Golf Club in France, and it will be played the week before the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, which is scheduled for Aug. 13-16 in North Berwick, Scotland.

“We greatly appreciate the willingness of Franck Riboud, Jacques Bungert and the team at the Evian Championship to move dates and align with our European swing. This adjustment makes for easier travel for players and assists us as we look to reschedule previously postponed events during a crowded summer and fall timeframe,” said LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan.

“Like all our corporate partners, the team at the Evian Championship has always taken great steps to elevate the stage for our athletes. This 2020 schedule shift is yet another example of them supporting our players and our Tours during a very difficult time around the world.”

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to sometime in 2021, with dates for the rescheduled Olympics still to be announced.