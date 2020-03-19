2020 US Open could be moved from Winged Foot to Oakmont Country Club

With the Masters and PGA Championship postponed to a later date this year, the US Open could well be the first men's major of 2020.

Right now, the 2020 US Open is set to be played June 18-21 at Winged Foot Golf Club's West Course in Mamaroneck, NY. However, with the New York metropolitan area proving a hotspot, the US Open may need to move to another location if it's to be played in its originally scheduled date.

One of the potential replacement locations for the 2020 US Open is Oakmont Golf Club, just outside of Pittsburgh.

WPXI-TV reports the USGA confirmed to them that they are indeed looking at potential replacement sites for the championship, and Oakmont is one of them.

Oakmont Country Club has long been considered one of the few clubs in the country that could host the US Open at a moment's notice, without much additional golf-course conditioning needed. It has been considered a site the USGA could go to in need of a rapid change of venue.

The Pennsylvania club has been a nine-time host of the US Open, including most recently in 2016, and it's scheduled to host the 2025 US Open as one of the future US Open venues.

Were the 2020 US Open to move from Winged Foot because of extenuating circumstances, it would make sense for the New York club to take the date assigned to a club if it's already in the US Open rotation. Move Oakmont to 2020, swap Winged Foot into 2025 and go.

The USGA has already announced it has cancelled the 2020 US Open local qualifiers as originally constructed and would look to come up with a new plan. It's unclear if the US Open would be played without spectators.