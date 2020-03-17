Augusta-area hotels hiking prices around a presumed 2020 Masters replacement date in October

The 2020 Masters Tournament has been postponed, and Augusta National Golf Club has not yet announced potential replacement dates for the tournament to be played -- presuming it would be played at all this year.

However, reporting says Augusta National has their Masters contingency dates in the month of October. When specifically the Masters could be played October isn't certain, but some Augusta-area hotels are now dramatically hiking their rates from October 4-12 with the assumption that the 2020 Masters would be played from Oct. 8-11.

A search of Priceline notes several hotels in the area hiking rates dramatically, going up from the $70-$110 per night range into the $300s, $400s, $500s and even $600s per night. There's even a Fairfield Inn charging nearly $1,000 per night. In the northern portion of Augusta, in particular, hotels are taking a guess that the Masters will be played this week.

Many of the same hotels have raised their rates to the same figures for the following week, Oct. 12-19.

In other words, some hotels are willing to turn down bookings at this point in the fall by pricing themselves so highly that they will be ready the second Augusta National announces its 2020 Masters replacement dates. The hotels don't necessarily know something the public doesn't at this point, but they're looking to gouge potential fall Augusta patrons.

LPGA Tour winner Marina Alex took to Twitter on March 17 to share the Home2 in the Augusta area cancelled her reservation with the hopes of hiking rates and booking another stay.

Actually @Home2Suites I didn’t cancel my room YOU did! This is ridiculous! Your reason was honoring “already existing” reservations. So obviously you know the date for @TheMasters is October 5-12 and are price gouging for a better rate. COMPLETE BS! I want my room back pic.twitter.com/4AcVN2VkwK — Marina Alex (@Marina_Deee) March 17, 2020

Despite the transparent gouging from some hotels in the Augusta area, most hotels in a Priceline search for either of those October weeks is still reasonable for Augusta that time of year. You can lock in those rates now and take a guess on the replacement dates, making reservations that can be refunded or cancelled.

