2020 The Players Championship expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

2020 The Players Championship rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Rory McIlroy: Rory has won here, and he's close here all the time. He's the best player on the planet. He hasn't finished outside the top five this year.

2. Bryson DeChambeau: DeChambeau is playing great golf right now. He's close to winning again. His wedge play can hold him back here, particuarly if the greens are firm.

3. Sungjae Im: Sungjae Im is a stud. He's a ballmaking genius. He's a surprisingly decent putter. He has the game to kill it every week.

4. Jon Rahm: Rahm's game should line up very well with Sawgrass, and this is the kind of tournament he can win.

5. Webb Simpson: We haven't seen Webb in a few weeks, since the WGC-Mexico Championship. However, his 2020 starts prior to Mexico were brilliant. He's a past champion.

6. Hideki Matsuyama: Matsuyama has been brilliant through most of his 2020 starts, and he's notched several top-10 finishes at Sawgrass.

7. Justin Thomas: JT has taken it deep here in the past, and he's scored some very strong finishes. This could be a great week for him.

8. Adam Scott: Scott was one of the top players who got clobbered in tough conditions at Bay Hill. However, he won Riviera, and he's been largely good for the last 18 months.

9. Patrick Reed: Reed is coming off a win at WGC-Mexico and a T-15 in nasty conditions at the API. I could argue putting Xander in this slot, but I like Reed here.

10. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay seems to find his way around Sawgrass well. Frankly, he does well pretty much anywhere. Top-20 finishes at Players the last two years.

