2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting odds: Picks, who will win

The betting favorite this week is Martin Kaymer, who comes into the week at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds. He was the favorite last week in Oman, as well.

Thomas Pieters is second best again this week, too. He comes in at 18-to-1 betting odds.

Robert MacIntyre is looking to get back into the swing of this week, going off at 20-to-1.

Matthias Schwab and Joost Luiten, who had a bit of a close call in Oman, are both at 25-to-1.

The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters is the last event in the Middle East swing. This is a mediocre field relative to the European Tour, but there's a solid lineup of up-and-comers and some established stars in the field.

Education City Golf Club is a new venue from Doha Golf Club. It's designed by Jose Maria Olazabal, but we don't have any history here.

Joost Luiten: Luiten is a control player, and it looks like he's on his game. That should work well at this course based on photos.

Jordan Smith: Smith was T-6 last week in Oman, and he's had a decent start to the European Tour season.

Adri Arnaus: Consider this a bit of a leap, as Arnaus is Spanish, so he may have an eye for Olazabal's playing and design style.

