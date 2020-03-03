2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational model and fantasy golf rankings
Fantasy Golf Featured GNN Plus PGA Tour Suggested Links

2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational model and fantasy golf rankings

03/03/2020 at 10:22 am
Ryan Ballengee


For years, I've made fantasy golf picks, power rankings and given betting tips about PGA Tour events.

I've looked at two main factors, current form and course history, and tried to bring those together to offer selections and my best guess as to who will contend in a given week.

However, for 2020, I wanted to become more sophisticated and develop a weekly rubric which offers a clear-cut ranking system based on data points weighted in a formula. I've spent the first few weeks of the year parsing through Alpha-phase rubrics, and now I'm ready to move to the Beta phase, which includes showing the results off to GNN Plus members each week.

I'm going to continue working on this rubric, and I hope to have it where I want it for the Masters. Let me walk you through the rubric's tenets and show off this week's results.

FOR GNN PLUS MEMBERS ONLY!

For $5 per month or just $50 per year, GNN Plus members get access to our in-depth weekly DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, grass-specific performance and further tools, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

ADDITIONAL TOOLS INCLUDE

  • Searchable PGA Tour results
  • PGA Tour top-15 finish trends
  • Player-course fit modeling
  • Course demands breakdown
  • Quality Strokes Gained data

To access this research hidden below and MANY more fantasy golf tools, sign up for GNN+!

How the rubric works

The reason I'm calling this a rubric is because I think a model implies a guess about how the tournament will play out. I don't think any model can do that. There are plenty of factors data can't quantify, including luck of the draw, playing partners, hole locations, weather and sheer random stuff.

That's why the rubric is rooted in things we can quantify more broadly without getting too into the weeds. I don't believe specific statistics matter for each course. Each player is different, and they achieve their best results slightly differently, as our Course Fit tool indicates. A player can perform well on most PGA Tour courses doing things their way, and their past performance on a course is best indicative of their fit, not where they rank in certain categories.

That said, the biggest chunk of my rubric relies on strokes gained, as well our derivative, Quality Strokes Gained, which weights a player's strokes gained against the depth of field they face. The rubric looks at this data over the longer term and medium term to derive a player's quality across the tour and across different fields.

Next, the rubric accounts for two factors I look at every week: current form in the last five PGA Tour events played and their average strokes gained on the host course in the last three years.

All told, the model is designed to point out quality players and boost those middling players who have good current form or good course history.

2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational rankings

You'll see with the rubric that I've listed each player in the field (may just do top 50 moving forward), as well their current betting odds and DraftKings price.

We're looking for quality, of course, but also for some value.

This week, the ranking feels pretty apparent. We continue to value Matt NeSmith highly, and he continues to play pretty well. Maverick McNealy is not getting as much love as he should. Neither is Harry Higgs.

Everyone else seems to make sense.

Click header to sort; the better their position, the more the rubric likes them

POS PLAYER PTS DK PRICE DK RANK ODDS ODDS RANK
1 McIlroy, Rory 2.441 11800 1 500 1
2 Scott, Adam 1.692 9700 6 2500 5
3 Matsuyama, Hideki 1.516 10600 3 2000 3
4 DeChambeau, Bryson 1.51 10400 4 2000 3
5 Rose, Justin 1.263 9000 12 4000 13
6 Fleetwood, Tommy 1.253 11000 2 1400 2
7 Cabrera Bello, Rafa 1.2 7600 30 8000 27
8 Finau, Tony 1.142 8900 13 3000 9
9 Schauffele, Xander 1.118 10000 5 2500 5
10 NeSmith, Matthew 1.113 6800 66 15000 65
11 Fowler, Rickie 1.072 9300 9 3000 9
12 Reed, Patrick 1.046 9400 8 2500 5
13 Koepka, Brooks 1.02 9200 10 3000 9
14 McNealy, Maverick 0.998 7400 36 10000 37
15 Wallace, Matt 0.915 6800 66 15000 65
16 Day, Jason 0.872 9100 11 3000 9
17 Horschel, Billy 0.869 8000 22 6000 22
18 Im, Sungjae 0.857 9500 7 2500 5
19 Morikawa, Collin 0.841 8400 18 4000 13
20 Stenson, Henrik 0.822 8800 14 4000 13
21 Poulter, Ian 0.752 7600 30 8000 27
22 Na, Kevin 0.741 7300 41 8000 27
23 Homa, Max 0.719 7900 24 6000 22
24 Westwood, Lee 0.694 8200 20 6000 22
25 Bezuidenhout, Christiaan 0.607 7100 51 12500 49
25 Scheffler, Scottie 0.607 7700 28 6000 22
27 Moore, Ryan 0.592 7400 36 8000 27
28 Higgs, Harry 0.587 6700 71 15000 65
28 Hovland, Viktor 0.587 8000 22 5000 18
30 Watson, Bubba 0.584 8300 19 5000 18
31 Cauley, Bud 0.576 7400 36 10000 37
32 Taylor, Nick 0.569 7200 46 12500 49
33 Piercy, Scott 0.539 7300 41 10000 37
34 Fitzpatrick, Matthew 0.503 8500 17 5000 18
35 Hubbard, Mark 0.502 6500 83 20000 81
35 Streelman, Kevin 0.502 7000 56 12500 49
37 Glover, Lucas 0.489 7300 41 12500 49
38 Sabbatini, Rory 0.466 6700 71 12500 49
39 Dahmen, Joel 0.458 7300 41 10000 37
40 Ancer, Abraham 0.456 7800 26 6000 22
41 Niemann, Joaquin 0.456 7500 33 8000 27
42 Hatton, Tyrrell 0.449 8100 21 5000 18
43 Lee, Danny 0.448 6500 83 20000 81
44 Clark, Wyndham 0.436 7700 28 8000 27
45 Munoz, Sebastian 0.42 6900 61 15000 65
46 Holmes, J.B. 0.395 7400 36 10000 37
47 English, Harris 0.391 7400 36 10000 37
48 Varner III, Harold 0.375 7100 51 15000 65
49 Mitchell, Keith 0.354 6600 77 15000 65
50 Poston, J.T. 0.352 7600 30 10000 37

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for over a decade, working for NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Yahoo Sports and SB Nation. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He used to be a good golfer.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.