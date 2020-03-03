2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds have been released for the week at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

The betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, with the world No. 1 coming in at 5-to-1 (+500) betting odds to start the week.

Tommy Fleetwood is next best at 14-to-1, as he looks to avenge a letdown on the 72nd hole in The Honda Classic last week.

Hideki Matsuyama and Bryson DeChambeau both come in at 20-to-1.

Four players are at 25-to-1, including Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed and Sungjae Im.

2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational expert picks and bets

The Arnold Palmer Invitational has become a festival celebrating the life of the King. It's been pretty cool to see. However, the setup can change from year to year. Some years, the course has deeper rough. Some years, it's pretty playable. The greens have become firmer and faster.

We typically like ballstrikers here more than great putters. The greens can be confounding.

Win bets

Bryson DeChambeau: Bryson is playing tremendous golf at the moment. His distance may actually proven an issue on some holes here.

Collin Morikawa: He's a great ballstriker, and he's quickly risen into the top 50 in the world. He can win this thing.

Billy Horschel: Horschel is playing well, and he handled last week's whirlwind conditions pretty solidly.

Brendan Steele: Steele is not a great putter by any stretch, but he's put himself in position on ballstriker's couses twice this year.

2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds