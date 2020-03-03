2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds have been released for the week at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.
The betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, with the world No. 1 coming in at 5-to-1 (+500) betting odds to start the week.
Tommy Fleetwood is next best at 14-to-1, as he looks to avenge a letdown on the 72nd hole in The Honda Classic last week.
Hideki Matsuyama and Bryson DeChambeau both come in at 20-to-1.
Four players are at 25-to-1, including Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed and Sungjae Im.
2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational expert picks and bets
The Arnold Palmer Invitational has become a festival celebrating the life of the King. It's been pretty cool to see. However, the setup can change from year to year. Some years, the course has deeper rough. Some years, it's pretty playable. The greens have become firmer and faster.
We typically like ballstrikers here more than great putters. The greens can be confounding.
Win bets
Bryson DeChambeau: Bryson is playing tremendous golf at the moment. His distance may actually proven an issue on some holes here.
Collin Morikawa: He's a great ballstriker, and he's quickly risen into the top 50 in the world. He can win this thing.
Billy Horschel: Horschel is playing well, and he handled last week's whirlwind conditions pretty solidly.
Brendan Steele: Steele is not a great putter by any stretch, but he's put himself in position on ballstriker's couses twice this year.
2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds
- Rory McIlroy: +500
- Tommy Fleetwood: +1400
- Hideki Matsuyama: +2000
- Bryson DeChambeau: +2000
- Xander Schauffele: +2500
- Adam Scott: +2500
- Patrick Reed: +2500
- Sungjae Im: +2500
- Brooks Koepka: +3000
- Rickie Fowler: +3000
- Jason Day: +3000
- Tony Finau: +3000
- Justin Rose: +4000
- Henrik Stenson: +4000
- Byeong Hun An: +4000
- Collin Morikawa: +4000
- Marc Leishman: +4000
- Matthew Fitzpatrick: +5000
- Viktor Hovland: +5000
- Bubba Watson: +5000
- Tyrrell Hatton: +5000
- Billy Horschel: +6000
- Abraham Ancer: +6000
- Lee Westwood: +6000
- Max Homa: +6000
- Scottie Scheffler: +6000
- Phil Mickelson: +8000
- Kevin Kisner: +8000
- Joaquin Niemann: +8000
- Wyndham Clark: +8000
- Rafael Cabrera Bello: +8000
- Ryan Moore: +8000
- Ian Poulter: +8000
- Charl Schwartzel: +8000
- Kevin Na: +8000
- Brendan Steele: +8000
- Francesco Molinari: +10000
- J.T. Poston: +10000
- Keegan Bradley: +10000
- Harris English: +10000
- Charles Howell III: +10000
- Jason Kokrak: +10000
- Bud Cauley: +10000
- Maverick McNealy: +10000
- J.B. Holmes: +10000
- Emiliano Grillo: +10000
- Scott Piercy: +10000
- Joel Dahmen: +10000
- Cameron Champ: +12500
- Matthew Wolff: +12500
- Corey Conners: +12500
- Lucas Glover: +12500
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +12500
- Brian Harman: +12500
- Graeme McDowell: +12500
- Patrick Rodgers: +12500
- Nick Taylor: +12500
- Lanto Griffin: +12500
- Alex Noren: +12500
- Russell Knox: +12500
- Brendon Todd: +12500
- Rory Sabbatini: +12500
- Carlos Ortiz: +12500
- Kevin Streelman: +12500
- Danny Willett: +15000
- Matt Wallace: +15000
- Jazz Janewattananond: +15000
- Sung Kang: +15000
- Denny McCarthy: +15000
- Matthew NeSmith: +15000
- Sebastian Munoz: +15000
- Keith Mitchell: +15000
- Adam Long: +15000
- Tom Hoge: +15000
- Talor Gooch: +15000
- Andrew Putnam: +15000
- Vaughn Taylor: +15000
- Matt Jones: +15000
- Harry Higgs: +15000
- Harold Varner III: +15000
- Sam Burns: +20000
- Zach Johnson: +20000
- Dylan Frittelli: +20000
- Sam Ryder: +20000
- Beau Hossler: +20000
- Kevin Chappell: +20000
- Pat Perez: +20000
- Charley Hoffman: +20000
- Danny Lee: +20000
- Mark Hubbard: +20000
- Jimmy Walker: +20000
- Xinjun Zhang: +25000
- Doc Redman: +25000
- Robby Shelton: +25000
- Kevin Tway: +25000
- Troy Merritt: +25000
- Henrik Norlander: +25000
- Nate Lashley: +25000
- Si Woo Kim: +30000
- Chun-an Yu: +30000
- C.T. Pan: +30000
- Scott Brown: +30000
- Steve Stricker: +30000
- Zac Blair: +30000
- Brian Gay: +30000
- Rob Oppenheim: +30000
- Brian Stuard: +30000
- Stewart Cink: +30000
- Matt Every: +30000
- Anirban Lahiri: +50000
- Padraig Harrington: +50000
- Sam Saunders: +50000
- Tyler Duncan: +50000
- Jim Herman: +50000
- Hank Lebioda: +50000
- Scott Harrington: +50000
- Vijay Singh: +50000
- Brandon Matthews: +100000
- Davis Love III: +100000
- Rod Perry: +200000
- Robert Gamez: +500000