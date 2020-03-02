2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2019 Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, continue at the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in August 2020, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

The Honda Classic is a total lottery, and I think I'm going to play one-and-done in the future with that in mind. I went with Rickie Fowler because he's a top-25 player and likes the course. He missed the cut by a healthy margin, thanks to ridiculous weather.

Meanwhile, Sungjae Im picked up his first PGA Tour win at a place where ballstriking matters the most. Now we move on to the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with a solid, Tiger-less field competing at Bay Hill.

2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational One and Done picks

Billy Horschel: Horschel continues to play well, and he has an OK record at Bay Hill.

Sungjae Im: I really don't think Sungjae will be worn out by winning. The guy is a machine, so why couldn't he keep winning?

Marc Leishman: Leishman won here a few years ago, back in 2017, and he defended with a seventh-place finish. Playing solid golf.

Justin Rose: A horse-for-course pick, Rose hasn't been in the best form this season.

Henrik Stenson: Same thing as Rose.

Rory McIlroy: If, for some reason, you're not going to use Rory at a major, then use him here.

Patrick Reed: Notched his first API top 10 here last year, and he's playing hot.

My pick this week will be off that board, and I'm going with Tommy Fleetwood. He might be bummed about missing out at the Honda, but his game travels.

2019-2020 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks