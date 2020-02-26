2020 The Honda Classic betting odds: Best head-to-head matchups

The 2020 The Honda Classic betting odds have been released for the week at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Each week, we'll take a look at the best head-to-head matchups, looking for value and upsets as suggested by our weekly model.

If you're new to head-to-head matchups betting in golf, sportsbooks give bettors a variety of one-on-one or group matchups, pitting players against each other in a single round or for an entire tournament. Of course, before the tournament, we're looking at either first-round wagers or whole-tournament wagers. If only one of the players makes the cut (there's no cut this week), then that player is the winner by default, assuming they finish.

Without a cut this week, we're guaranteed four rounds for each player, so these matchups are even more interesting.

2020 The Honda Classic head-to-head matchup bets

Daniel Berger (+105) over Viktor Hovland: This doesn't seem like a great matchup at first, but these two guys come out right next to each other in our model. With that in mind, why not take the underdog?

Matt NeSmith (+110) over Harold Varner III: Our model absolutely loves Matt NeSmith, who consistently gains strokes on the field. HV3 is a good player and in OK form of late, but I like NeSmith here.

Maverick McNealy (+105) over Russell Henley: Both of these guys are short-game specialists. Henley has a win here, yes, but McNealy has been of great form of late. He's also won on nasty courses in the past.

