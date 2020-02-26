If the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo are cancelled, here's how golf should handle the open week
Featured LPGA Tour Olympic Golf PGA Tour

If the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo are cancelled, here’s how golf should handle the open week

02/26/2020 at 10:59 am
Ryan Ballengee
Credit: Getty Images


There's a very real possibility the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo will be cancelled.

International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound, who is the former president of the World Anti-Doping Agency, told the Associated Press on Feb. 25 that the summer games in Japan are in serious jeopardy if the spread of coronavirus can't be stymied. Pound suggested a late May deadline to determine the fate of the games.

“In and around that time, I’d say folks are going to have to ask: ‘Is this under sufficient control that we can be confident about going to Tokyo or not?’” Pound said in an interview with the Associated Press.

With all that goes into the Olympics, a decision that the Tokyo games could not go on as originally planned would mean “probably looking at a cancellation.”

Sportsbooks are considering this a real possibility, taking wagers on cancellation with the cancellation as the favorite. This could happen.

If the 2020 Olympics are cancelled, then both the golf world suddenly has an open date in the prime of the summer. That date can't go unfilled.

What's Plan B?

For full access to our analysis (and to go ad-free), sign up for GNN Plus now!

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

(Active members, sign in here.)

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for over a decade, working for NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Yahoo Sports and SB Nation. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He used to be a good golfer.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.