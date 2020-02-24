The Premier Golf League already exists...on the PGA Tour

Imagine it: The best male golfers in the world, getting together some 15-20 times per year, in a series of tournaments featuring huge purses and diverse locations. At the end of the series, a champion would be crowned in a season-ending tournament with a comically large prize pool.

That's the base pitch of the Premier Golf League.

It's also how the PGA Tour works now for a top-50 player.



Why might the PGL struggle to lure players?

