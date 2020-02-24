2020 The Honda Classic one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2019 Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, continue at the 2020 The Honda Classic this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in August 2020, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

In the last three tournaments, we've had two selections that started strong and then faded badly on the weekend. Dustin Johnson was the other pick, and he was never in the WGC-Mexico Championship, even after two of his last three starts being solid. Golf is a weird game.

We're back to one event this week, with the Florida Swing kicking off at The Honda Classic. PGA National's Champion Course will host a modest field, with the Bear Trap ready to punish the field.

2020 The Honda Classic One and Done picks

Rickie Fowler: Fowler seems like the obvious pick. Maybe too obvious. But a win and a runner-up here in the last three years.

Sergio Garcia: Same deal as Fowler, but not quite as good. Unlike Rickie, he played in Mexico and was middle of the pack.

Billy Horschel: Horschel notched a WGC top 10 last week, and he's showed some good history here. He usually follows up a good one with another good one.

Tom Hoge: If you're looking for an off-the-board option, Hoge has been on a great run to start the season. If you think he has one more week in him against a weaker field, go for it.

My pick this week will be Rickie Fowler. Went with a couple of somewhat obvious picks last week, and I expect this one to pay off -- unlike those two.

2019-2020 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks