2020 The Honda Classic betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 The Honda Classic betting odds have been released for the week at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

The betting favorite this week is Tommy Fleetwood, with the Englishman coming in at 11-to-1 (+1100) betting odds to start the week. He's coming off a handful of high finishes to start the season, but he hasn't really threatened to win.

Rickie Fowler is second best on the table, coming in at 12-to-1 after taking the week off from the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Brooks Koepka is the only other player starting the week shorter than 20-to-1, going off with 13-to-1 odds.

Justin Rose is at 22-to-1, and Louis Oosthuizen is 24-to-1 in an otherwise weak field.

2020 The Honda Classic expert picks and bets

The Honda Classic kicks off the Florida Swing, and the weather forecast should play a role in the week, as it typically does at this course. Thursday should be nice, but the weather gets ugly on Friday.

The wind should play a role on Friday and Saturday, particularly with gusty winds. It'll be cooler on the weekend than expected as well.

Win bets

Billy Horschel: In a weaker field, with the favorites not looking too strong, it's well worth looking a little deeper down the board. Horschel was in the top 10 in Mexico, which he often follows with another good one, and he likes putting most on Bermudagrass.

Emiliano Grillo: If you're willing to jump on Grillo's good finish in Puerto Rico as a sign of a turnaround, then get him in the 80s this week.

Lee Westwood: Westwood is a top-30 player in the world, and he's in the 70s this week. He played well enough in Mexico coming off a well-deserved break.

Maverick McNealy: McNealy's approach play leaves plenty to be desired, but everything else is really good. If he keeps dry, he can win. He's done well on tough courses in the past.

2020 The Honda Classic betting odds