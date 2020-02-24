2020 Oman Open betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 Oman Open betting odds have been released for the week at Al Mouj Golf in Muscat, Oman
The betting favorite this week is Thomas Pieters, with the Belgian coming into the week at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds. He was not in the field at the WGC-Mexico -- and neither was anyone else in this field.
Martin Kaymer is next best at 15-to-1, while Thomas Detry is 19-to-1.
Joost Luiten is 21-to-1, with the veteran a great wind play.
Min Woo Lee and Gavin Green are at 26-to-1, with Lee coming off his first European Tour win recently.
2020 Oman Open expert picks and bets
The Oman Open has been an interesting event in its brief existence on the European Tour. Joost Luiten won two years ago, while Kurt Kitayama won last year. Kitayama is not back to defend.
With the winners not particularly the longest hitters, it may be worth considering a broader set of players.
Win bets
Min Woo Lee: Hard to not love Lee's game coming off a win at the Vic Open. When the wind kicks up here, Lee can look back at what he did in his last start with confidence.
Eddie Pepperell: This is a bit of a hunch, but Pepperell found something in his last start at the Dubai Desert Classic where he finished T-11.
Shaun Norris: The South African intrigues me a lot of this week. Was great in Japan last year, and he's held his own on the European Tour this season.
2020 Oman Open betting odds
- Thomas Pieters: +1200
- Martin Kaymer: +1500
- Thomas Detry: +1900
- Joost Luiten: +2100
- Gavin Green: +2600
- Min Woo Lee: +2600
- Adri Arnaus: +2900
- Haotong Li: +3100
- Eddie Pepperell: +3400
- Shaun Norris: +3400
- Andy Sullivan: +3600
- Ross Fisher: +4100
- Jordan Smith: +4100
- George Coetzee: +4100
- Paul Waring: +4600
- Jason Scrivener: +4600
- Dean Burmester: +4600
- Andrew Johnston: +5100
- Victor Dubuisson: +5100
- Benjamin Hebert: +5100
- Romain Langasque: +5100
- Travis Smyth: +5600
- Sam Horsfield: +6100
- Matthieu Pavon: +6700
- Justin Harding: +6700
- Scott Jamieson: +6700
- Darren Fichardt: +6700
- Ashun Wu: +6700
- Jeff Winther: +6700
- Clement Sordet: +6700
- Renato Paratore: +7100
- Zander Lombard: +7100
- Scott Vincent: +7100
- Jorge Campillo: +7500
- Alexander Bjork: +7600
- Joachim B Hansen: +8000
- Pablo Larrazabal: +8100
- Alexander Levy: +8100
- Brandon Stone: +8100
- Jack Senior: +8100
- Adrian Otaegui: +8100
- Mikko Korhonen: +9100
- Richie Ramsay: +9100
- Aaron Rai: +9100
- Fabrizio Zanotti: +9900
- Grant Forrest: +10100
- Connor Syme: +10100
- Jack Singh Brar: +10100
- Guido Migliozzi: +10100
- Soren Kjeldsen: +10100
- Johannes Veerman: +10100
- Chris Paisley: +11100
- Wilco Nienaber: +11100
- Maximilian Kieffer: +12400
- Nacho Elvira: +12600
- Sean Crocker: +12600
- Kalle Samooja: +12600
- Nicolas Colsaerts: +12600
- Francesco Laporta: +12600
- Sebastian Soderberg: +12600
- Matthew Jordan: +12600
- Julien Guerrier: +12600
- Sihwan Kim: +12600
- Jake McLeod: +12600
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist: +12600
- Sebastian Heisele: +12600
- Shubhankar Sharma: +12600
- Matthew Southgate: +14100
- Ashley Chesters: +14100
- Calum Hill: +14100
- Stephen Gallacher: +14100
- Tapio Pulkkanen: +14100
- Bradley Dredge: +14100
- Scott Hend: +14100
- Edoardo Molinari: +15100
- Masahiro Kawamura: +15100
- Jeunghun Wang: +16100
- Adrian Meronk: +16100
- Nino Bertasio: +16100
- Rikard Karlberg: +16100
- Adrien Saddier: +16100
- Niklas Lemke: +17600
- Joakim Lagergren: +17600
- Alejandro Canizares: +17600
- Hugo Leon: +17600
- Andrea Pavan: +17600
- Peter Hanson: +17600
- Rasmus HOJGAARD: +17600
- Toby Tree: +17600
- Ben Stow: +17600
- Suradit Yongcharoenchai: +20100
- Robert Rock: +20100
- Suradit Yongchareon Chai: +20100
- Lee Slattery: +20100
- Antoine Rozner: +20100
- Marcus Armitage: +20100
- Steven Brown: +20100
- Oliver Fisher: +20100
- James Morrison: +20100
- Garrick Porteous: +20100
- Maverick Antcliff: +20100
- S S P Chowrasia: +20100
- Jamie Donaldson: +21600
- Wil Besseling: +22600
- Cormac Sharvin: +22600
- Richard Bland: +22600
- Gaganjeet Bhullar: +22600
- Lorenzo Gagli: +22600
- Kyongjun Moon: +22600
- Sami Valimaki: +25100
- David Drysdale: +25100
- Bryce Easton: +25100
- Alvaro Quiros: +25100
- Robin Roussel: +25100
- Justin Walters: +27600
- Justin Suh: +27600
- David Horsey: +27600
- Callum Shinkwin: +27600
- Benjamin Poke: +27600
- David Law: +30100
- Aaron Cockerill: +30100
- Nicolai HOJGAARD: +30100
- Taehee Lee: +30100
- Ricardo Santos: +35100
- Richard Mcevoy: +35100
- Laurie Canter: +35100
- Oliver Wilson: +35100
- Oliver Farr: +35100
- Bailey Gill: +35100
- Jinho Choi: +40100
- Darius Van Driel: +40100
- Carlos Pigem: +40100
- David Howell: +40100
- James Sugrue: +40100
- Gregory Havret: +40100
- Jonathan Caldwell: +50100
- Jose-Filipe Lima: +50100
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez: +50100
- Raphael Jacquelin: +50100
- Jean-Baptiste Gonnet: +60100
- Dave Coupland: +60100
- Graeme Storm: +60100
- Pedro Figueiredo: +60100
- Lars Van Meijel: +60100
- Paul Lawrie: +60100
- Dale Whitnell: +75100
- Azzan Al Rumhy: +250100