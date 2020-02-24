2020 Oman Open betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 Oman Open betting odds have been released for the week at Al Mouj Golf in Muscat, Oman

The betting favorite this week is Thomas Pieters, with the Belgian coming into the week at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds. He was not in the field at the WGC-Mexico -- and neither was anyone else in this field.

Martin Kaymer is next best at 15-to-1, while Thomas Detry is 19-to-1.

Joost Luiten is 21-to-1, with the veteran a great wind play.

Min Woo Lee and Gavin Green are at 26-to-1, with Lee coming off his first European Tour win recently.

2020 Oman Open expert picks and bets

The Oman Open has been an interesting event in its brief existence on the European Tour. Joost Luiten won two years ago, while Kurt Kitayama won last year. Kitayama is not back to defend.

With the winners not particularly the longest hitters, it may be worth considering a broader set of players.

Win bets

Min Woo Lee: Hard to not love Lee's game coming off a win at the Vic Open. When the wind kicks up here, Lee can look back at what he did in his last start with confidence.

Eddie Pepperell: This is a bit of a hunch, but Pepperell found something in his last start at the Dubai Desert Classic where he finished T-11.

Shaun Norris: The South African intrigues me a lot of this week. Was great in Japan last year, and he's held his own on the European Tour this season.

2020 Oman Open betting odds