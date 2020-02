19-year-old Aussie amateur Stephanie Kyriacou wins by 8 on Ladies European Tour

Remember the name Stephanie Kyriacou. She could be a big deal. In fact, she already is.

Stephanie Kyriacou, a 19-year-old amateur from Sydney, Australia, won on the Ladies European Tour on Sunday, taking the Geoff King Motors Australian Ladies Classic Bonville by a dominant eight-shot margin.

πŸ‡¦πŸ‡ΊπŸ† Stephanie Kyriacou πŸ†πŸ‡¦πŸ‡Ί Australian amateur @Stephkyriacou2 wins the Geoff King Motors Australian Ladies Classic Bonville by 8⃣ shots. A star is born @BonvilleGolf 🌟#AusLadiesClassic pic.twitter.com/nlXNt6bvUt — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) February 23, 2020

In Sunday's final round, Kyriacou made a par at the first and then made six birdies in seven holes to turn in 6-under 29 and with an insurmountable nine-shot edge. She made two birdies and a bogey on the inward nine, mixed in with seven pars to close with a final-round 65 and her first win in a significant professional event on 22-under 266.

Among the other professional notables Kyriacou beat were Linnea Strom, Anne Van Dam, Leona Maguire, Aditi Ashok and Meghan MacLaren.

β€œI’m lost for words and still on cloud nine,” said Kyriacou. "I think everything was going my way today. I was pretty confident going into the last round.Β I did get off to a good start. The first hole wasn’t great again, but after that I bounced back and had five birdies in a row. After that, I played a bit more defensive, because I assumed I had a bit of a lead by then."

Kyriacou finally let herself start to think about the win as she got to the 72nd hole.

β€œOn the last hole, I was thinking about what would happen, but I told myself to get a par and then worry about it," she said.

Kyriacou would have won AUD$36,000 with the win, but since she competed as an amateur golfer, she could not collect a paycheck. Instead, the winner's check went to Ayean Cho of South Korea, who contended to win the prior week's ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open on the LPGA Tour.

Now a Ladies European Tour winner, Kyriacou can turn pro and take LET and ALPG status with a multi-season exemption on both tours. However, she said she would discuss it with her father, and caddie this week, Nick, before choosing.