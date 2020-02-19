2020 WGC-Mexico Championship betting odds: Best head-to-head matchups

The 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship betting odds have been released for the week at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, Mexico.

Each week, we'll take a look at the best head-to-head matchups, looking for value and upsets as suggested by our weekly model.

If you're new to head-to-head matchups betting in golf, sportsbooks give bettors a variety of one-on-one or group matchups, pitting players against each other in a single round or for an entire tournament. Of course, before the tournament, we're looking at either first-round wagers or whole-tournament wagers. If only one of the players makes the cut (there's no cut this week), then that player is the winner by default, assuming they finish.

Without a cut this week, we're guaranteed four rounds for each player, so these matchups are even more interesting.

2020 WGC-Mexico Championship head-to-head matchup bets

Paul Casey (+100) over Louis Oosthuizen: Louis doesn't have the best record in this event, while Casey is a fan of Club de Golf Chapultepec. Louis ended 2019 well, and he's been great this year against competition that's a step down from what he'll see this week. It's a close one.

Dustin Johnson (+125) over Jon Rahm: This is DJ's playground. He's a two-time winner, and he looked more like his normal self at Riviera. Rahm should conceivably love this course, but I give the edge to DJ.

Jordan Spieth (+135) over Sungjae Im: While this seems like a course where strong putters don't shine, Spieth does have an appreciation for the course. Meanwhile, Im isn't playing his best golf at the moment. Might be able to sneak this one in.

