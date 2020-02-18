2020 WGC-Mexico Championship model and fantasy golf rankings

Quality Strokes Gained data

How the rubric works

The reason I'm calling this a rubric is because I think a model implies a guess about how the tournament will play out. I don't think any model can do that. There are plenty of factors data can't quantify, including luck of the draw, playing partners, hole locations, weather and sheer random stuff.

That's why the rubric is rooted in things we can quantify more broadly without getting too into the weeds. I don't believe specific statistics matter for each course. Each player is different, and they achieve their best results slightly differently, as our Course Fit tool indicates. A player can perform well on most PGA Tour courses doing things their way, and their past performance on a course is best indicative of their fit, not where they rank in certain categories.

That said, the biggest chunk of my rubric relies on strokes gained, as well our derivative, Quality Strokes Gained, which weights a player's strokes gained against the depth of field they face. The rubric looks at this data over the longer term and medium term to derive a player's quality across the tour and across different fields.

Next, the rubric accounts for two factors I look at every week: current form in the last five PGA Tour events played and their average strokes gained on the host course in the last three years.

All told, the model is designed to point out quality players and boost those middling players who have good current form or good course history.

2020 WGC-Mexico Championship rankings

You'll see with the rubric that I've listed each player in the field (may just do top 50 moving forward), as well their current betting odds and DraftKings price.

We're looking for quality, of course, but also for some value.

First, Shugo can't be second. He plays well when he plays PGA Tour events, which is majors, but let's keep that in check. Same with Matt Wallace. The players who play their full-time golf on other tours but are ranked highly should be discounted to some degree.

Everyone else seems to make sense.

POS PLAYER DK PRICE ODDS 1 McIlroy, Rory 11500 800 2 Imahira, Shugo 6500 27900 3 Scott, Adam 9600 2100 4 Simpson, Webb 9800 1600 5 Thomas, Justin 10800 1100 6 Rahm, Jon 10600 1200 7 Matsuyama, Hideki 10000 1500 8 Wallace, Matt 6600 15600 9 Cabrera Bello, Rafa 7600 8200 10 Johnson, Dustin 11000 900 11 Schauffele, Xander 9400 2100 12 DeChambeau, Bryson 9000 2900 13 Fleetwood, Tommy 9200 1800 14 Morikawa, Collin 8500 3700 15 Woodland, Gary 8300 5100 16 Snedeker, Brandt 7700 7300 17 Bezuidenhout, Christiaan 6900 7300 18 Im, Sungjae 7900 4900 19 Reed, Patrick 8400 4100 20 Garcia, Sergio 8600 3800 21 Casey, Paul 8700 3700 22 Horschel, Billy 7300 10100 23 Watson, Bubba 8200 5500 24 Lorenzo-Vera, Mike 6400 14000 25 Scheffler, Scottie 7100 20000 26 Na, Kevin 7300 11200 27 Glover, Lucas 6800 16600 28 Van Rooyen, Erik 6600 9900 29 Spieth, Jordan 8000 5600 30 Ancer, Abraham 7900 5100 31 Oosthuizen, Louis 8900 2800 32 Kinhult, Marcus 6500 22300 33 Kuchar, Matt 8800 3500 34 Fitzpatrick, Matthew 8000 5700 35 Lowry, Shane 7800 5100 36 Conners, Corey 7500 12900 37 Munoz, Sebastian 6800 18900 38 Leishman, Marc 8100 4500 39 Reavie, Chez 7300 11200 40 Kokrak, Jason 7000 12500 41 Howell III, Charles 7100 11000 42 McDowell, Graeme 7500 11200 43 Griffin, Lanto 6700 13100 44 Hatton, Tyrrell 7400 7800 45 Grace, Branden 7800 10200 46 Willett, Danny 7000 14000 47 Kitayama, Kurt 7200 10200 48 Smith, Cameron 7700 9800 49 Kang, Sung 7000 30000 50 Kisner, Kevin 7200 10200 51 An, Byeong Hun 7400 7300 52 Hebert, Benjamin 6300 27100 53 Ishikawa, Ryo 6100 30000 54 Lee, Tae Hee 6000 30000 55 Lombard, Zander 6000 30000 56 Macintyre, Robert 7200 10200 57 Perez, Victor 7600 7500 58 Schwab, Matthias 6900 12300 59 Molinari, Francesco 7100 14000 60 Hend, Scott 6200 30000 61 Ortiz, Carlos 6600 13600 62 Westwood, Lee 6900 11200 63 Larrazabal, Pablo 6500 30000 64 Todd, Brendon 6800 12300 65 Harding, Justin 6200 27900 66 Janewattananond, Jazz 6700 15600 67 Wiesberger, Bernd 7400 10600 68 Fox, Ryan 6400 19700 69 Campillo, Jorge 6100 27900 70 Norris, Shaun 6300 25500 71 Herbert, Lucas 6700 18100 72 Murray, Zach 6000 30000

