2020 WGC-Mexico Championship model and fantasy golf rankings
Fantasy Golf Featured GNN Plus PGA Tour

2020 WGC-Mexico Championship model and fantasy golf rankings

02/18/2020 at 9:27 am
Ryan Ballengee


For years, I've made fantasy golf picks, power rankings and given betting tips about PGA Tour events.

I've looked at two main factors, current form and course history, and tried to bring those together to offer selections and my best guess as to who will contend in a given week.

However, for 2020, I wanted to become more sophisticated and develop a weekly rubric which offers a clear-cut ranking system based on data points weighted in a formula. I've spent the first few weeks of the year parsing through Alpha-phase rubrics, and now I'm ready to move to the Beta phase, which includes showing the results off to GNN Plus members each week.

I'm going to continue working on this rubric, and I hope to have it where I want it for the Masters. Let me walk you through the rubric's tenets and show off this week's results.

FOR GNN PLUS MEMBERS ONLY!

For $5 per month or just $50 per year, GNN Plus members get access to our in-depth weekly DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, grass-specific performance and further tools, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

ADDITIONAL TOOLS INCLUDE

  • Searchable PGA Tour results
  • PGA Tour top-15 finish trends
  • Player-course fit modeling
  • Course demands breakdown
  • Quality Strokes Gained data

To access this research hidden below and MANY more fantasy golf tools, sign up for GNN+!

How the rubric works

The reason I'm calling this a rubric is because I think a model implies a guess about how the tournament will play out. I don't think any model can do that. There are plenty of factors data can't quantify, including luck of the draw, playing partners, hole locations, weather and sheer random stuff.

That's why the rubric is rooted in things we can quantify more broadly without getting too into the weeds. I don't believe specific statistics matter for each course. Each player is different, and they achieve their best results slightly differently, as our Course Fit tool indicates. A player can perform well on most PGA Tour courses doing things their way, and their past performance on a course is best indicative of their fit, not where they rank in certain categories.

That said, the biggest chunk of my rubric relies on strokes gained, as well our derivative, Quality Strokes Gained, which weights a player's strokes gained against the depth of field they face. The rubric looks at this data over the longer term and medium term to derive a player's quality across the tour and across different fields.

Next, the rubric accounts for two factors I look at every week: current form in the last five PGA Tour events played and their average strokes gained on the host course in the last three years.

All told, the model is designed to point out quality players and boost those middling players who have good current form or good course history.

2020 WGC-Mexico Championship rankings

You'll see with the rubric that I've listed each player in the field (may just do top 50 moving forward), as well their current betting odds and DraftKings price.

We're looking for quality, of course, but also for some value.

First, Shugo can't be second. He plays well when he plays PGA Tour events, which is majors, but let's keep that in check. Same with Matt Wallace. The players who play their full-time golf on other tours but are ranked highly should be discounted to some degree.

Everyone else seems to make sense.

Click header to sort

POS PLAYER DK PRICE ODDS
1 McIlroy, Rory 11500 800
2 Imahira, Shugo 6500 27900
3 Scott, Adam 9600 2100
4 Simpson, Webb 9800 1600
5 Thomas, Justin 10800 1100
6 Rahm, Jon 10600 1200
7 Matsuyama, Hideki 10000 1500
8 Wallace, Matt 6600 15600
9 Cabrera Bello, Rafa 7600 8200
10 Johnson, Dustin 11000 900
11 Schauffele, Xander 9400 2100
12 DeChambeau, Bryson 9000 2900
13 Fleetwood, Tommy 9200 1800
14 Morikawa, Collin 8500 3700
15 Woodland, Gary 8300 5100
16 Snedeker, Brandt 7700 7300
17 Bezuidenhout, Christiaan 6900 7300
18 Im, Sungjae 7900 4900
19 Reed, Patrick 8400 4100
20 Garcia, Sergio 8600 3800
21 Casey, Paul 8700 3700
22 Horschel, Billy 7300 10100
23 Watson, Bubba 8200 5500
24 Lorenzo-Vera, Mike 6400 14000
25 Scheffler, Scottie 7100 20000
26 Na, Kevin 7300 11200
27 Glover, Lucas 6800 16600
28 Van Rooyen, Erik 6600 9900
29 Spieth, Jordan 8000 5600
30 Ancer, Abraham 7900 5100
31 Oosthuizen, Louis 8900 2800
32 Kinhult, Marcus 6500 22300
33 Kuchar, Matt 8800 3500
34 Fitzpatrick, Matthew 8000 5700
35 Lowry, Shane 7800 5100
36 Conners, Corey 7500 12900
37 Munoz, Sebastian 6800 18900
38 Leishman, Marc 8100 4500
39 Reavie, Chez 7300 11200
40 Kokrak, Jason 7000 12500
41 Howell III, Charles 7100 11000
42 McDowell, Graeme 7500 11200
43 Griffin, Lanto 6700 13100
44 Hatton, Tyrrell 7400 7800
45 Grace, Branden 7800 10200
46 Willett, Danny 7000 14000
47 Kitayama, Kurt 7200 10200
48 Smith, Cameron 7700 9800
49 Kang, Sung 7000 30000
50 Kisner, Kevin 7200 10200
51 An, Byeong Hun 7400 7300
52 Hebert, Benjamin 6300 27100
53 Ishikawa, Ryo 6100 30000
54 Lee, Tae Hee 6000 30000
55 Lombard, Zander 6000 30000
56 Macintyre, Robert 7200 10200
57 Perez, Victor 7600 7500
58 Schwab, Matthias 6900 12300
59 Molinari, Francesco 7100 14000
60 Hend, Scott 6200 30000
61 Ortiz, Carlos 6600 13600
62 Westwood, Lee 6900 11200
63 Larrazabal, Pablo 6500 30000
64 Todd, Brendon 6800 12300
65 Harding, Justin 6200 27900
66 Janewattananond, Jazz 6700 15600
67 Wiesberger, Bernd 7400 10600
68 Fox, Ryan 6400 19700
69 Campillo, Jorge 6100 27900
70 Norris, Shaun 6300 25500
71 Herbert, Lucas 6700 18100
72 Murray, Zach 6000 30000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for over a decade, working for NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Yahoo Sports and SB Nation. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He used to be a good golfer.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com