2020 WGC-Mexico Championship one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2019 Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, continue at the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in August 2020, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, the PGA Tour goes from Los Angeles to Mexico City, for the WGC-Mexico Championship. A half-dozen of the world top 50 are skipping the festivities at Club de Golf Chapultepec, and they're mostly players who haven't yet found some measure of success there.

The course is fascinating to watch because of the elevation adjustment in yardage, the angles modern pros take around the course and the difficulty of some escape shots. Should be a great week!

While JB Holmes looked like the right play through two rounds, he slid dramatically on the weekend. Hopefully we don't get that this week.

2020 WGC-Mexico Championship One and Done picks

Dustin Johnson: DJ is a two-time winner of this tournament, which has been played three times. Probably a green-light special here unless you like him at Southwind or a major.

Sergio Garcia: If you're going with Sergio here, that's not a bad play at all. Playing pretty well, and he has a couple of good finishes here.

Rory McIlroy: You could pick McIlroy pretty much any week, but favoring him on courses with suspect greens is probably the right play.

Justin Thomas: JT's coming off an MC at Riviera, but he has been a factor in Mexico all three years.

My pick this week will be Dustin Johnson. He clearly likes the place, and he's coming around.

2019-2020 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks