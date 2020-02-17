2020 WGC-Mexico Championship expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

Adam Scott gets his official win at Riviera 15 years after being named the unofficial winner there in a rain-soaked, 36-hole event. He won by two on an interesting Sunday at one of the best courses on the PGA Tour.

As many as 10 players had a legitimate chance to win coming down the stretch, but Scott rallied for critical birdies on the back nine to win.

Now, the PGA Tour heads to Mexico City for the WGC-Mexico Championship. Dustin Johnson is the defending champion here for the second time, at a course he loves. With 44 of the world top 50 in action, it'll be a good week.

Want more?

GNN Plus members get access to our in-depth weekly DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends. Join for $5 per month or $50 for 1 year!

JOIN GNN PLUS!

2020 WGC-Mexico Championship rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy doesn't have the best record here, but it's solid. He did his normal thing at Riviera -- great ballstriking, suspect putting -- and almost won. He can struggle in final groups on Sundays.

2. Dustin Johnson: DJ seems to be getting back to his normal self. He's a two-time winner here, and he clearly likes the lines on this course.

3. Justin Thomas: JT missed the cut at Riviera with a pretty awful performance by his standards. However, he seems to really like Club de Golf Chapultepec, and he's still a two-time winner this season.

4. Bryson DeChambeau: Bryson has been quietly playing some really good tee-to-green golf of late. This week could be a big one for him, particularly on greens that could mask his poor putting.

5. Jon Rahm: Can't argue with Rahm pretty much any week of the year. Not quite at his fall peak, Rahm has been playing strong golf all throughout 2020.

6. Tommy Fleetwood: Fleetwood has a thing for this course (as do a lot of Europeans). He has only played twice so far this year, in the UAE where he has a great record. Strong finishes in those two events.

7. Adam Scott: Scott was a winner last week and a guy our model loved (6th), so why not stick with him?

8. Webb Simpson: Simpson's relatively lack of length hasn't been a problem this year, and it definitely shouldn't be an issue in Mexico City.

9. Xander Schauffele: Call this more of a hunch than anything, but Xander seems to like courses with a lot of movement and imagination required.

10. Sergio Garcia: Sergio has been playing good golf going back to the end of last year, and he is one of a few players with top-15s every year here.

My primary DraftKings lineup

UPDATING MONDAY

For more DraftKings analysis, sign up for GNN Plus and check out our 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship DraftKings advice!