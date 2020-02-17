2020 Puerto Rico Open expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2020 Puerto Rico Open picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2020 Puerto Rico Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

This week, the PGA Tour has two events: the WGC-Mexico Championship and the Puerto Rico Open. The Puerto Rico Open is for players who didn't qualify for the free money and points at the WGC. But that doesn't mean there aren't some fascinating players in the field at Coco Beach. Lots of young guns, including Viktor Hovland and Tom Lewis, are part of the 120-player field.

The Puerto Rico Open is a bit of a lottery tournament, but there are plenty of birdies to be had if the weather cooperates.

2020 Puerto Rico Open rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Alex Noren: Noren has been playing nicely this year. He isn't quite to where he was, but this could be setting up for one of his patented flurries every 3-4 years.

2. Viktor Hovland: On talent alone, Hovland should be a stud this week. However, his form isn't great. He's missed the cut in three of his lsat five starts.

3. Ian Poulter: Ryder Cup year. Plan accordingly. However, Poulter skipped the PGA Tour's last two events and didn't get into the WGC. Now he's in Puerto Rico. Good first two starts this year.

4. Scott Brown: Brown had a runner-up finish at Riviera, and now he's coming to one of his favorite PGA Tour events. Good record here.

5. Peter Uihlein: Uihlein had the 54-hole lead last week on the Korn Ferry, but he fell behind quickly in the final round. He had historically fared well in Puerto Rico.

6. Maverick McNealy: Could be a big week for Maverick McNealy, who was 15th and T-5 in his last two PGA Tour starts. Big move up in the reshuffle.

7. Kiradech Aphibarnrat: Kiradech isn't where he was as a player the last two years, but he should stil be a superior player in this field.

8. Tom Lewis: Lewis hasn't taken advantage of the PGA Tour card he won in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals last year. He's been hit or miss in the Euro Tour Desert Swing.

9. Henrik Norlander: Norlander has a nice two-week run to end 2019, but more importantly, he has reliably been making cuts this year.

10. Emiliano Grillo: Call this a hunch since he's missed three straight cuts. However, Grillo is a better player than the OWGR freefall he's in right now.

