Adam Scott's wife Marie Kojzar: Pictures, bio
Golf Culture

Adam Scott’s wife Marie Kojzar: Pictures, bio

02/16/2020 at 6:51 pm
Ryan Ballengee


Page 1 of 5

Adam Scott married g long-time girlfriend and Swedish-born architect Marie Kojzar in a quiet Bahamaian ceremony in May 2014, according to the Australian Associated Press.

Scott met Kojzar in London in 2001 when she was a nanny for European Ryder Cup stalwart Thomas Bjorn. The pair broke up in 2008 before getting back together and, apparently, skipping a lengthy engagement to get married straight away.

Kojzar is a year younger than Scott, the 2012 Masters champion. Kojzar gave birth to the couple's first child, daughter Bo Vera, on Feb. 15, 2015.

See pictures of Adam Scott's wife, Marie Kojzar.

Page 1 of 5
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for over a decade, working for NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Yahoo Sports and SB Nation. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He used to be a good golfer.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

254 Comments

Click here to post a comment