LPGA cancels Honda LPGA Thailand, HSBC Women’s World Championship over coronavirus concerns

The LPGA's early-season Asia-Pacific Swing decreased by two more events on Sunday after officials announced the cancellation of the 2020 Honda LPGA Thailand and 2020 HSBC Women's World Championship over concerns about coronavirus.

A statement from the LPGA reads:

"Due to the continued health concerns and recent advisories in some Asian countries that large-scale events should be cancelled or postponed as a result of the coronavirus, the LPGA and its partners have made the decision to cancel the 2020 Honda LPGA Thailand, which was scheduled to take place February 20-23 in Pattaya, Thailand, and the 2020 HSBC Women’s World Championship, which was scheduled to take place February 27-March 1 in Singapore.

"It is always a difficult decision to cancel events and the LPGA greatly appreciates the understanding and all the efforts made by our title sponsors (Honda and HSBC) as well as IMG to host incredible events for our players. The health and safety of our players, fans and everyone working on the event is always our highest priority. While we are disappointed that these tournaments will not take place this season, we look forward to returning to Asia soon."

This follows an announcement that the Asia-Pacific Women's Amateur, scheduled for this week, has also been cancelled.

Coronavirus began in Wuhan, China, and has spread rapidly throughout portions of the country. Some 100,000 people have been infected to date, with more than 1,000 dying, based on official Chinese government counts. However, there is skepticism that the numbers accurately reflect the disease's spread.

The World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency around the disease's spread. Major American airliners are not flying to or from China.

The cancellation of these two events follows the previous cancellation of the Blue Bay LPGA in China over coronavirus concerns.

The 2020 LPGA Tour schedule now has a three-week opening after this week's 2020 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open. However, the LPGA expects all of these events to return in 2021 back at full strength in their normal places on the schedule.