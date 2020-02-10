2020 The Genesis Invitational one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2019 Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, continue at the 2020 The Genesis Invitational this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in August 2020, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, the PGA Tour arrives in the LA area for the retooled Genesis Invitational. Riviera Country Club now hosts just 120 invited players, with Tiger Woods as the official host. As much as any regular host course on the PGA Tour, Riviera requires experience. Rookies don't typically win. Length also does seem to matter to some extent, primarily on the longer par 4s.

2020 The Genesis Invitational One and Done picks

Patrick Cantlay: Top-15 finishes in this event for the last two years, Cantlay is a reliable pick most weeks.

Tony Finau: Finau was runner-up in 2018, and he was T-15 last year. Yeah, he let Phoenix slip away, but he likes here and is playing well.

JB Holmes: Holmes is defending champion, and he's been playing great during the West Coast Swing. Go with what's working.

Dustin Johnson: DJ loves Riviera. He's probably the best horse for this course. Will you use him in a major or at TPC Southwind? If no, then here.

My pick this week will be JB Holmes. He slagged off a little at Pebble before rallying to a solid finish.

2019-2020 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks