Footjoy advances ProSL golf shoes, seeking improved performance

Footjoy is proud of their ProSL golf shoes. They're the one their tour pros like the most, and it's their best-selling shoe.

For 2020, however, Footjoy has come out with a new ProSL. Why mess with success? The company believed it could deliver more with their flagship spikeless shoe, and they spent 18 months looking to improve a winning product. They think they nailed it.

The latest ProSL has a new Infinity outsole, which has an 11.5 percent wider heel and has 189 traction points in the infinity-sign shape to offer more stability throughout the swing.

From a comfort standpoint, the new ProSL offers a Dual-Density midsole, with two densities of the company's proprietary FineTuned foam. The foam is firmer around the perimeter for control and support, which a softer density under the foot for maximum comfort.

The ChromoSkin leather upper is softer and is waterproof with a two-year guarantee, while the Power Harness hugs the feet for stability.

With this release, there are now ProSL shoes for men and women. A Boa model is available, too.

The men's Footjoy ProSLs are available in a variety of colorways for $190 per pair in laced and $220 in one Boa colorway. For women, the ProSLs are available in three colorways or $175 per pair in laced and $210 in one Boa colorway. The ProSLs can also be customized on MyJoys starting Feb. 3.

ProSL Carbon

In addition to the new ProSL model, Footjoy is introducing the ProSL Carbon. The ProSL Carbon has a full-length carbon-fiber insert in the midsole for additional stability. Carbon fiber's elasticity, the company says, allows it to move with each step and make it easier for the body to walk on the course with less fatigue.

The ProSL Carbon has a molded collar and underfoot cushinion with an OrthoLite Impressions FitBed. A FineTuned Foam midsole offers more comfort, too.

The ChromoSkin leather upper carries through to complete the look. The ProSL Carbon also has a two-year waterproof guarantee.

The Footjoy ProSL Carbon golf shoes are $220 in two laced colorways.