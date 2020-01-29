adidas Golf looks to push boundaries with its Codechaos spikeless shoes

adidas Golf has evolved its identity in the last year or two. They've always led with technical fabrics and applications geared toward athletic performance, nodding to the sport that golfers are, in fact, athletes. However, in the more near-term, the company's golf division has been looking to stand out by looking different, too. They wanted to bring in that adidas ethos that has played so well in streetwear and bring it to golf, which seems ripe to embrace (some) change.

In that vein, adidas has introduced its new spikeless Codechaos golf shoes. There's a technical story here, certainly, but there's also an aesthetic story, too.

The technical side marks the continued evolution of the company's offerings with spikeless shoes. There's a new traction system, called Twistgrip, that uses lug-shaped rubber in a specific, data-driven pattern to offer ideal grip in any situation. Engineers came to the pattern based on heat-mapping, predictive analytics and in-the-field testing. The Twistgrip system is made from TPU and combines with a rubber outsole for comfort and performance.

Of course, there's full-length Boost cushioning in these shoes, an expectation from the company at this point. There are little TPU section emerging from the Boost layer, called the Torsion X stability bar, to help with stability and deliver the energy return from the foam back to the golfer's foot more efficiently.

The upper is a technical story as much an aesthetic one. The upper is made from multi-layer mesh, encasing fibers in layers of waterproofing film to make the shoe the right choice in any situation while keeping the shoe lightweight and looking different. The upper, and really, the whole shoe, is meant to standout, with a variety of colorways that don't scream "GOLF!" at all.

There's a Boa model, too, in a pair of colorways with a high-top construction and a stretch-knit collar that just looks fresh while delivering a custom feel with a turn of the Boa dial.

In addition to the Codechaos ($150) and Codechaos Boa ($180) models, the Codechaos Sport ($130) has the spikeless outsole that's even lighter while blending Boost and Bounce cushioning for comfort.

The adidas Golf Codechaos shoes are available Jan. 31.