Titleist introduces second-gen AVX ball, promising more speed, distance and control

When Titleist came out with the AVX golf ball, it was an acknowledgement that there was a gap they perhaps could not address with their flagship Pro V1 ball. They needed a ball for a golfer who wanted a Tour-caliber ball that offered more control with a penetrating ball flight and less full-shot spin while maintaining greenside grab.

The AVX proved to be a win. Now, Titleist is introducing the second-gen AVX ball, promising a totally reengineered golf ball that's softer and offers better short-game performance.

The 2020 AVX sports a larger, lower-compression core, which delivers softer feel while offering high ball speeds with a low spin profile. The High Flex Casing layer works in tandem with the bigger core to promote those goals.

The Catenary dimple design continues through, keeping the ball in the air with a lower ball flight.

The 2020 Titleist AVX golf balls are now available for $48 per dozen.