Titleist introduces new T400 irons, the T Series’ super game improvement offering

When I think Titleist, I definitely don't think of beefy irons that are super easy to hit. I don't think irons made for the everyman golfer who struggles to break 100.

Now I should, in a way.

Titleist has rounded out its new T-Series irons with a new model, the T400 irons, which are a hollow-body iron that is the company's version of a super-game-improvement.

The T400 irons are designed for players with moderate swing speeds, who make up an increasing portion of the golf population. Technology for these players has increasing been imported from the Asian market to the United States, and it was really only a matter of time before Titleist would have their flag to plant in this category.

The T400 ions are oversized, at least relative to Titleist, with a super-thin face and a split-sole design. Titleist has made copious use of high-density tungsten (up to 100 grams per club head, a la the T-MB irons) in the sole, even beyond what's found in the other T-Series irons to force center of gravity to an easy-launch position, all while offering maximum forgiveness with high moment of inertia. The body is deep, giving Titleist designers the room to move CG low and back, all while offering a sole design that can be forgiving for the kind of turf interaction slower-swinging players need to get through the ball. That whole aesthetic is designed to deliver plenty of game-improving technology without the T400 looking like an abomination.

Titleist term it a "super distance iron" -- meaning they not only want to help golfers with their mishits, but they also want the ball to go as long as possible to help aging players recapture some yards lost to time. In the longer (5-7) irons, a forged SUP-10 L-face insert helps deliver on that promise.

The lofts are stronger compared to the rest of the T-Series, by a considerable margin, but that is as much a function of the CG location as it is an effort to help golfers hit the ball farther.

However, the set isn't all geared toward bombing the ball. A progressive design means the scoring clubs are designed to perform consistently. Throughout the set, the blade and hosel lengths, as well sole widths, vary to move the center of gravity more toward the hitting zone as the numbers on the bottom increase.

As is a hallmark of these clubs made for slower swing speeds, weight is a key component. Titleist has lighter grips and stock shafts, all designed to make the club easier to swing faster. The 50-gram Mitsubishi Fubuki MV IR (MV stands for “Maximum Velocity”) is the stock graphite offering. In steel, the True Temper AMT Red offers ascending mass technology, as the weight increases toward the shorter irons by 3 grams per club for more control. Other shafts are available, too. The Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 Lite+ is 43 grams, coming in at 9 grams lighter than the stock Tour Velvet 360 grip for the other T-Series irons.

Titleist T400 irons are available March 27 for $185.70 per club ($1,300 for a seven-piece set) in steel shafts and $199 per club ($1,400 for a seven-piece set) for graphite shafts.