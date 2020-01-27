Callaway Golf announced new Chrome Soft golf balls

Callaway Golf has been darn successful with its Chrome Soft golf balls. They've convinced lots of golfers that this is the ball for them while positioning the ball as a Tour-caliber experience.

Now they're unveiling their new Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X balls, offering a reformulation of each ball's SoftFast core, mantle system and cover to deliver better performance with golfers.

Chrome Soft

In the new Chrome Soft, the Dual SoftFast core -- a two-piece solution to build speed while maintaining feel -- has been redesigned. The inner core has 34 percent larger volume, meaning the outer core is thinner while retaining the strength from graphene infusion. A new mantle system is designed to improve ball speeds with firmer material.

The urethane cover is 10 percent thinner on the Chrome Soft, promoting less spin on full shots while delivering the greenside spin and control needed. The pattern on the cover is designed to kill drag and promote higher launch and overall flight.

Chrome Soft X

With Chrome Soft X, which is the ball for players with higher swing speeds, the single-piece SoftFast core is bigger for higher ball speed, while the cover is 15 percent thinner than the previous generation.

The mantle system has changed, too, with a two-piece formulation. With both pieces made from ionomer blends, the inner mantle is softer, while the outer mantle is firmer. That outer mantle works with the new cover to increase greenside spin.

The Chrome Soft X also benefits from a new dimple pattern, but it's designed for a more penetrating ball flight.

Callaway Golf Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X golf balls are available March 12 for $48 per dozen.