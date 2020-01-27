2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2019 Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, continue at the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in August 2020, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, the PGA Tour arrives in Arizona for the Waste Management Phoenix Open. It's the biggest party in golf, and the tournament itself can at times feel like a bit of a sideshow to the mass of people gathered at TPC Scottsdale. However, this is an important tournament with a solid field.

2020 Farmers Insurance Open One and Done picks

Rickie Fowler: BDR is the defending champion here, and he has a tremendous record in the tournament. He is coming off an MC at the Farmers Insurance Open. However, that's a sponsor must-play that has clearly become a drag on his schedule.

Sungjae Im: He's just solid every week. Use him at will. T-7 in his debut here last year.

Matt Kuchar: Kuchar played the Aloha Swing, and it wasn't that good. However, his three-straight top-seven finishes in this event are compelling.

Hideki Matsuyama: Hideki is the other big horse-for-course play here this week. He didn't go home at Torrey, and he was solid at the Sony Open. I keep preaching he's close to getting back to where he was.

My pick this week will be Hideki Matsuyama. It's time to practice what I preach and put him into play.

2019-2020 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks