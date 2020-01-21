Puma Golf introduces new Ignite Pwradapt Caged spiked golf shoes

Puma Golf has a new spiked shoe for 2020, and it borrows on the comfort and stability concepts from their successful recent models, while adding a new midsole saddle unit.

The Ignite Pwradapt Caged shoe introduces the new Pwrcage saddle unit, which helps keep the foot in place throughout the swing, no matter the surface and stance on the course. The saddle wraps around the medial and lateral sides of the shoe, and as the laces tighten, the cage locks the foot in place. The Heel Lock Window cups the golfer's heel and keeps them further stable.

The Adaptive Fit System offers full foot support with an internal bootie, while the external bootie has Pwrframe technology offers support where the foot feels the most stress during the swing.

Of course, Igntie cushioning runs the full length of the shoe for energy-returning comfort, and the Pwradapt frame offer traction through spikes and other nubs.

The Epic Tour Last offers a shape delivering ample room in the forefoot with a toe-down look so it's comfortable without looking like clown shoes.

There are two lacing systems available with the shoe, with traditional laces and a Disc closure system available.

The Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged golf shoes are available Jan. 21 in five colorways (Gray Violet/Silver/White, Black/Silver/White, Quiet Shade/Silver/Black, Peacoat/Quiet Shade/Silver and White/Silver/Peacoat) for $150 in either traditional laces or the Disc closure system.

Limited edition colorways are promised to drop at different points during the year.