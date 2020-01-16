Odyssey Golf announces Triple Track putters and Stroke Lab Black putters

Odyssey Golf believes strongly in their Stroke Lab putter shaft, so much so that all of their putters have them now. That's the stock shaft.

The Stroke Lab shaft saves 40 grams with a multi-material shaft design combining a graphite body with a steel tip. Then Odyssey used those 40 grams to move 10 grams to the head and 30 grams to the grip to create a form of counter-balancing without adding weight.

The company's data suggests golfers are more consistent and more accurate using Stroke Lab than a more traditional shaft, and that translates to anywhere from 2-3 more made putts per round. For any golfer at any skill level, that's not insignificant.

So, for 2020, the company isn't making any substantive changes to the Stroke Lab shaft concept.

What they are doing, however, is adding new models to successful lines, creating a new line based on their Triple Track ball-alignment concept found in the ERC balls and introducing a new face insert.

Stroke Lab Black expanded

The Stroke Lab Black line kicked off last fall with a pair of high MOI mallets, the Ten and Bird or Prey, featuring a black PVD finish. Now, the company has added two blades (One and Double Wide), two more mallets (Seven and Rossie) and a brand new mallet called the R-Line Arrow. These putters have a new Microhinge Star face insert that's firmer and has a new sound profile while still promoting quicker forward spin after impact like the White Hot insert.

The Odyssey Stroke Lab Black One, Double Wide, Seven and Rossie R-Line Arrow putters will be available on Jan. 30 for $300 each.

Triple Track putters

The new line is based on the Triple Track technology found in Callaway golf balls, which the company says helps golfers aim better and make better contact. Now that's available in a line of five Triple Track putters. The company says a player is significantly more accurate -- 29 percent more -- at lining up putts with the Triple Track marks on it. There's even two 2-Ball models with the Triple Track drawn in the ball spaces. There's also the Ten, Double Wide and Marxman. All also feature the Microhinge Star insert.

The Odyssey Triple Track putters will be available on Jan. 30 for $250.