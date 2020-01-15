With their Mavrik line, Callaway Golf relies even more on artificial intelligence

After coming to market with the Epic Flash driver last year, there was no way Callaway Golf was going to suddenly start relying more on human capability with their 2020 driver line. It definitely wasn't going to happen after Epic Flash, featuring Flash Face technology, was the top-selling driver last year.

However, in recent memory, Callaway drivers in even-numbered years typically represent less of a leap forward. They've typically featured augmentations of the prior year's technology.

That doesn't seem the case with the Mavrik line of drivers. Rather than some iterative improvements on the artificial-intelligence-designed Flash Face, Callaway invested more time and energy into AI, machine learning and virtual prototyping, while turning over even more facets of the design to deliver three different drivers which are designed to achieve three different major goals.

Callaway says it went even deeper with its computing power for Mavrik, refining and deepening their knowledge to figure out how to not only design the face of the Mavrik drivers but also throughout the clubhead. The end result, the company says, is a new Flash Face SS20 design utilizing FS2S titanium that's thinner, 6 grams lighter and sports a bigger ideal hitting area without compromising stability.

Jailbreak technology returns, offering stability with a pair of titanium bars connecting the crown and sole of the driver. The T2C Triaxial Carbon crown continues to deliver weight savings which are used to drive the center of gravity low and back (for the most part).

Mavrik drivers

Mavrik OG

The Mavrik OG (no words after) driver features a new head shape, dubbed Cyclone Aero, which is shallower from front to back with a flatter crown. The sole design sweeps upward more dramatically to create a higher trailing edge. A single 5-gram weight in the back-center of the clubhead sole is used create a slight draw bias and moderate spin. It's available in 9-, 10.5- and 12-degree heads.

Mavrik Sub Zero

The Mavrik Sub Zero driver continues the tradition of delivering low spin with a high moment-of-inertia head. The Sub Zero head is 450cc to deliver the MOI while moving the center of gravity to the spin-kill zone. The Sub Zero has two interchangeable screws in the front and back, with a 14-gram weight and a 2-gram weight that can be used to change launch angle and spin rate. There's no ball-flight bias and the lie angle is the flattest of the three in the family. It's available in 9-and 10.5-degree heads.

Mavrik Max

The Mavrik Max is the most forgiving driver of the lot. It has the most MOI, the biggest footprint and has the biggest face. There are two interchangeable weight screws in the heel and center-back, with a 14-gram weight and a 2-gram weight available to set up draw bias or hike MOI. It's available in 9-, 10.5- and 12-degree heads.

All three Callaway Mavrik drivers are available Jan. 23 for $500 each.

Mavrik fairway woods

The same naming conventions carry over into the fairway woods. However, the fairway woods aren't just also-rans. The Mavrik fairways get the same A.I. treatment as the driver, compared to the Epic Flash fairways that had more human design in them than the driver.

The Mavrik fairways have custom face designs that work in tune with the shape of the head, the center of gravity placement and the goals of the product. Each of the heads has a C300 maraging steel face cup, which is typically used in fairway woods and hybrids for a little pop in ball speed. It's a better material.

Each Mavrik fairway utilizes their version of Jailbreak technology, and each has a weighting system that allows players to dial in launch conditions, bias and spin.

Three models

The showcase difference between the three models is, actually, something a ton of people don't think about: the leading edge. The Marvik has a somewhat standard leading edge, while the Sub Zero model has a tighter leading edge for more workability, while the Max model has a leading edge to help it lay flatter on the ground and become easier for a sweeper-style hitter to make good contact -- even lower on the face.

The Mavrik OG features a fixed weight in the center-back sole to drive back CG and deliver the length and height most golfers need. A heel camber is used to provide some versatility in shotmaking. It's available in 3+, 3-, 4-, 5- and 7-wood models.

The Mavrik Sub Zero is more compact in shape (like the driver) to move a more forward CG while not taking away much in MOI. The Sub Zero has two interchangeable screws in the front and back, with a 14-gram weight and a 2-gram weight that can be used to change launch angle and spin rate. It's available in 3+, 3-, 4- and 5-wood models.

The Mavrik Max is the largest head with the highest MOI. There are interchangeable weights in the center-back sole and heel. The face has a wider radius at the bottom to create more hitting area in the lower toe and heel regions, while a lower leading edge helps higher-handicappers who strike low on the face. It's available in 3+, 3-, 5-, Heavenwood, 7-, 9- and 11-wood heads.

All three Callaway Mavrik fairway wood styles are available Jan. 23 for $300 each.

Mavrik hybrids

For a line geared toward the average golfer -- for the most part -- the Mavrik hybrids are an interesting design choice. There are three models (OG, Max and Pro), but two are more iron-like in appearance. That might seem counter-intuitive at first, but considering the Mavrik irons have stronger lofts that may prove tougher to hit for higher-handicap players, the hybrids are a good switch-out.

The hybrids get the Flash Face treatment, too, with unique faces for each loft. That's the first time for the hybrids to get that treatment. Jailbreak technology carries through, too.

The Mavrik OG is a mid-sized head with a square toe and scoring lines like you'd find on an iron. The CG is low and the MOI is high, as a hybrid should be. It's available in 3-hybrid through 6-hybrid.

The Mavrik Max is similar in shape to the standard model, but it has a larger body and deeper CG for higher MOI. The Max hybrids go from a 3-hybrid all the way down to an 8-hybrid for a player looking for easier-to-launch clubs.

The Project X Catalyst shaft is the stock offering for the OG and Max.

The Mavrik Pro is more compact, with a smaller profile and shallower face. The cambered sole completes a shape that looks more like a fairway wood than an iron. That's because better players want the flatter lie angle. The Pro has a neutral CG and a more neutral ball flight. It's available in 2-hybrid through 5-hybrid with the KBS Tour Hybrid stock shaft.

All three Callaway Mavrik hybrid styles are available Feb. 6 for $250 each.