Titleist introduces improved Velocity and next-gen Tour Soft golf balls

Titleist has announced the newest iterations of two of their more successful golf ball lines, bringing out the next generation of the Tour Soft ball and an improved Velocity ball.

Next-gen Titleist Tour Soft

The big story with the new Tour Softs is the largest core the company has produced, designed to deliver both on distance and feel. The larger core gave Titleist more opportunity to spread out the difference in compression from the inner portion (softer) to the outer portion (firmer), with the idea of having more space to firm up the outer core could deliver more distance.

That larger core precipitated a redesigned 4CE grafted cover system, making it thinner while delivering improved bite with scoring clubs and shots around the green. There's a new spherically-tiled 342 cuboctahedron dimple design, which is designed to deliver a more penetrating ball flight.

There's also a new T-shaped alignment aid design for the sidestamp (which Titleist rightfully claims is great for alignment on the tee).

The 2020 Titleist Tour Soft will be available Jan. 22 for $35 per dozen.

New Titleist Velocity

The Titleist Velocity is a two-piece distance ball. In many ways, it's the opposite of the Tour Soft in what Titleist is trying to achieve with it. However, many of the design changes to the Velocity mirror what's going on in the Tour Soft.

There's an increase in the core size in the new Velocity, designed to generate low spin on every full shot so as to generate max carry. The spherically-tiled 350 octahedral dimple design on the cover is geared to produce higher trajectories and longer carry. However, they haven't eschewed greenside control, employing a NaZ+ Cover formulation to balance speed generation and aerodynamics with feel and spin.

With the 2020 Velocity line, there are three new matte color options: pink, green and orange.

The 2020 Titleist Velocity is now available for for $28 per dozen.