AT&T Byron Nelson leaving Trinity Forest Golf Club after 2020

The PGA Tour's AT&T Byron Nelson will be heading to a new home in 2021.

Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas will end its three-year run as host of the long-running event after the 2020 playing this May. A replacement host has not yet been named.

The Dallas Morning News was first to report the news.

“Trinity Forest is a spectacular golf course,” said Jordan Spieth, Dallas native and Trinity Forest member, in a release. “I, as well as many of my fellow Tour players, enjoy playing Trinity Forest and we will miss having it on the schedule.”

The Coore and Crenshaw design proved a logistical challenge for getting fans in and out of the facility, and the players typically lit up the course in terms of scoring. However, the links-inspired, treeless design is compelling, particularly for fans to watch in person. It's different than pretty much any course on the regular PGA Tour. Bad weather in 2018 and 2019 affected how the course played, preventing it from playing to its desired firm-and-fast state. Attendance suffered because of the weather, too.

TPC Four Seasons at Las Colinas had been the host of the Nelson for 35 years until Trinity Forest, which was built on a former landfill, took over.

The 2020 AT&T Byron Nelson will be played May 7-10.

Where does the Nelson go from here?

