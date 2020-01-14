2020 The American Express betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 The American Express betting odds have been released for the week at PGA West's Stadium Course in Palm Springs, California.
The betting favorite this week is Rickie Fowler, who comes into this event as an 8-to-1 (+800) favorite after making his 2020 debut at Kapalua in the Tournament of Champions.
Sungjae Im is next best at 13-to-1 in an event where he debuted at T-12 last year.
Paul Casey is 19-to-1, with Tony Finau at 21-to-1.
2020 The American Express expert picks and bets
This tournament is played on a three-course rotation, including the Stadium Course and Nicklaus Private courses at PGA West, as well La Quinta Country Club. The conditions are typically perfect, and low scores are expected.
This is also an event with a pro-am format. Pros compete with their pro-am parter for the first three rounds, and they play in a foursome with another pro-am pair each day.
Win bets
Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler is off to a hot start in his PGA Tour career, and he should have stamina to deal with the pro-am portion of the event.
Charles Howell III: CH3 is an ATM, and he makes a lot of money in this tournament. He's a good each-way bet this week, too.
Vaughn Taylor: Taylor has been great so far in this wraparound season, and he's got a solid tournament history here.
Russell Knox: Knox seems to be showing signs of coming back around. He's seen some success here in the past.
2020 The American Express betting odds
- Rickie Fowler: +800
- Sungjae Im: +1300
- Paul Casey: +1900
- Tony Finau: +2100
- Scottie Scheffler: +2300
- Byeong-Hun An: +2500
- Billy Horschel: +2600
- Kevin Kisner: +2800
- Francesco Molinari: +2800
- Charles Howell III: +2900
- Cameron Champ: +3400
- Matthew Wolff: +3500
- Jason Kokrak: +3600
- Abraham Ancer: +3900
- Brendon Todd: +3900
- J T Poston: +4100
- Lucas Glover: +4200
- Chez Reavie: +4200
- Phil Mickelson: +4400
- Andrew Putnam: +4500
- Brian Harman: +4700
- Russell Knox: +5000
- Alex Noren: +5200
- Ryan Moore: +5200
- Vaughn Taylor: +5200
- Rory Sabbatini: +5600
- Kevin Na: +5700
- Harris English: +5900
- Brendan Steele: +5900
- Sebastian Munoz: +6200
- Daniel Berger: +6700
- Zach Johnson: +7100
- Denny McCarthy: +7200
- Lucas Bjerregaard: +7900
- Cameron Tringale: +8100
- Joel Dahmen: +8100
- Nate Lashley: +8300
- Brian Stuard: +8300
- Aaron Wise: +8700
- Scott Piercy: +8800
- Henrik Norlander: +8800
- Si Woo Kim: +9100
- Talor Gooch: +9100
- Danny Lee: +9300
- Bud Cauley: +9300
- Stewart Cink: +9300
- Adam Long: +9600
- Carlos Ortiz: +10200
- Austin Cook: +10400
- Jhonattan Vegas: +10400
- Kyle Stanley: +10400
- Tyler Duncan: +10400
- Brian Gay: +10400
- Wyndham Clark: +12300
- Kevin Streelman: +12700
- Harold Varner III: +12800
- Bronson Burgoon: +12800
- Bill Haas: +12800
- Cameron Davis: +13000
- Ryan Armour: +13000
- Harry Higgs: +13000
- Brice Garnett: +13000
- Luke List: +13000
- Doc Redman: +13000
- Nick Taylor: +13700
- Sam Ryder: +14600
- Bo Hoag: +14600
- Russell Henley: +15200
- Kevin Chappell: +15200
- Aaron Baddeley: +15200
- Xinjun Zhang: +15200
- Hudson Swafford: +15300
- Nick Watney: +15500
- Beau Hossler: +15500
- Richy Werenski: +15500
- Max Homa: +15500
- Martin Laird: +15500
- Peter Malnati: +15500
- Scott Stallings: +15500
- D J Trahan: +15500
- Patton Kizzire: +15500
- Fabian Gomez: +15500
- Troy Merritt: +15500
- Adam Schenk: +15500
- Kramer Hickok: +18100
- Matthew Nesmith: +18100
- Andrew Landry: +18100
- Jimmy Walker: +18100
- Zac Blair: +18100
- Tom Hoge: +20800
- Michael Thompson: +20800
- Charley Hoffman: +20800
- Chesson Hadley: +20800
- Seung-Yul Noh: +20800
- Mark Hubbard: +20800
- Patrick Rodgers: +22700
- Scott Harrington: +24400
- Hank Lebioda: +24400
- Matt Every: +24400
- Sepp Straka: +25400
- Kyoung Hoon Lee: +26300
- Jason Dufner: +26300
- Grayson Murray: +26300
- Maverick McNealy: +26300
- Roger Sloan: +26300
- Robby Shelton: +26300
- Josh Teater: +26300
- Chris Stroud: +26300
- Mackenzie Hughes: +26300
- Cameron Percy: +26300
- Ben Crane: +26300
- Sam Burns: +26300
- Ted Potter Jr: +26800
- David Hearn: +28300
- Chase Seiffert: +28300
- Rob Oppenheim: +29100
- Greg Chalmers: +30900
- Anirban Lahiri: +30900
- James Hahn: +30900
- John Huh: +30900
- Ben Martin: +30900
- Scott Brown: +30900
- Steve Stricker: +30900
- Robert Streb: +30900
- Ricky Barnes: +30900
- J J Spaun: +30900
- Doug Ghim: +30900
- Kristoffer Ventura: +30900
- Rhein Gibson: +34500
- Tyler McCumber: +34500
- Mark Anderson: +37000
- Hunter Mahan: +38500
- Joseph Bramlett: +41700
- Brandon Hagy: +41700
- Tim Wilkinson: +41700
- Sebastian Cappelen: +41700
- Ryan Brehm: +41700
- Chris Baker: +41700
- Michael Gellerman: +41700
- Ben Taylor: +41700
- Michael Gligic: +41700
- Nelson Ledesma: +41700
- Akshay Bhatia: +41700
- John Senden: +45400
- Martin Trainer: +51700
- Isaiah Salinda: +52600
- Rafael Campos: +52600
- Brian Smock: +52600
- Vincent Whaley: +52600
- Mark Wilson: +52600
- Vince Covello: +52600
- Bo Van Pelt: +52600
- Kevin Stadler: +81100