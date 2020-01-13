2020 The American Express expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2020 The American Express picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2020 The American Express rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

What a week in Honolulu! It was probably the worst weather week I can remember for the Sony Open, and that threw everything for a loop. We got a guy in Brendan Steele who hadn't notched a top-10 finish in almost two years, and he faced off against Cameron Smith, who was ready to make the leap to become an individual winner on the PGA Tour for the first time.

Weather isn't really an issue this week. The American Express is all about going low and taking advantage of perfect weather in the California desert. Phil Mickelson hosts a decent field in a pro-am format rotating between three courses.

Want more?

GNN Plus members get access to our in-depth weekly DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends. Join for $5 per month or $50 for 1 year!

JOIN GNN PLUS!

2020 The American Express rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Rickie Fowler: Fowler coming into this event should be an interesting twist. He played well at Kapalua in some difficult conditions.

2. Sungjae Im: I'm convinced Im will win this year, and he was solid enough in his 2020 debut in Honolulu. Some strong starts in the fall portion of the schedule. T-12 here last year.

3. Paul Casey: Casey was middle of the pack at Kapalua to start his 2020. Probably not a guy to love to win this week since he doesn't go crazy low much, but his ballstriking should give him a lot of opportunities.

4. Scottie Scheffler: Give me Scottie Scheffler every week. He played beautifully in the fall, and he should continue a great rookie season.

5. Charles Howell III: The ATM is at it again, nearly into seven figures this season. That would be 20 in a row. Incredible. He's money in this event, too.

6. Byeong Hun An: An had himself a really nice fall, and I think he has a good chance to keep that rolling this week.

7. Abraham Ancer: Ancer played well at times in the fall, and he represented himself well in the Presidents Cup. Kind of a big year for him to step forward even more or fall behind quickly.

8. Tony Finau: Really liked what Finau did in the Hong Kong Open, finishing fifth. His 2019 wasn't the follow-up to 2018 that he might have hoped (save the chance at winning the Masters), but this year is off to a good start.

9. Francesco Molinari: He still hasn't truly come back from that Masters meltdown, but it's impossible to leave a top-20 player in the world off this list.

10. Vaughn Taylor: Taylor played really nicely through the fall, and he's kept it up to start 2020. Good record in this event as well.

My primary DraftKings lineup

UPDATING MONDAY

For more DraftKings analysis, sign up for GNN Plus and check out our 2020 The American Express DraftKings advice!