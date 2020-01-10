Save big on Peter Millar apparel as part of their End of Season sale

Peter Millar is one of the brands I have the most of in my closet.

The golf shirts are great quality, and the classic looks go with pretty much anything I'd want to wear on or off the golf course. The T-shirts are my all-time favorites.

However, Millar is a premium brand with apparel that isn't cheap. So, if you're on a budget (which is pretty much everyone), you have to pick your spots to add to your collection. And now is one of those spots.

Peter Millar is having their End of Season sale, and that means big discounts on some of this past season's styles. There are plenty of golf shirts available, starting at under $50 each. You can round out your collection of golf shorts and pants, performance dress shirts and more.

Get the Crown Crafted Solid Stretch Performance polo, which will become a staple of your golf apparel, for $58.80 each. Available in seven solid colors, these shirts feel great, dry quickly and are versatile.

The Blast Wind Suede Half-Zip will keep you comfortable in all kinds of adverse golf conditions, and, no matter which of the four colors you pick, you're saving almost $45 on a well-made product.

Check out the entire sale for yourself, and you're bound to find something you'll love!