XXIO introduces Eleven, the latest evolution of their lightweight equipment

XXIO is trying to find its footing in the American market at a fascinating time. The American golf population is getting older while the Baby Boomers continue to retire and potential take up or return to the sport.

That generation of player may have lost some swing speed, or they could be looking for clubs that make the game as easy it can be. This is precisely where XXIO can be a fit, having designed clubs for players with moderate and slow swing speeds for years.

Now, the company has unveiled its eleventh-generation line, Eleven.

The standout feature in the Eleven line is Weight Plus technology, which uses as much as 13 grams of brass and rubber weights in the butt end of each shaft to help reduce the load in swinging the club by raising the club's balance point. It's effectively a form of counter-balancing to create a more pendulum-like swing.

The Eleven driver has what's dubbed a Star Frame rib structure to support a sole that's 0.45mm thick, with the stability allowing weight to be redistributed for lower center of gravity and higher moment of inertia.

The fairway woods and hybrids have a feature dubbed the Cannon sole, which is a shaped weight pad to create space for a larger cup face, which has been improved over the previous generation.

In the Eleven irons, two slots have been undercut into the iron body to increase face flexibility for higher ball speeds and more distance.

The XXIO Eleven clubs launch in North America on Jan. 21, 2020 for $200 per iron, $300 per hybrid, $400 per fairway wood and $650 for the driver. Versions of the Eleven clubs made for women are available in blue and Bordeaux color schemes.

New putters and golf balls

XXIO is also introducing new putters. Forged from 303 stainless steel, there are tungsten weights in the heel and toe for higher MOI. The mallet model is available for $300 in 33-, 34- and 35-inch lengths. The blade model is available at 34 inches for $300.

The company has also revealed two new golf ball models, Eleven and X, designed for moderate swing players. The Eleven balls are softer and designed to deliver low spin for maximum distance with the driver. The X balls are for players with slightly higher swing speeds who can generate more spin with approaches and shots around the green.

The XXIO Eleven golf balls are available in white and Ruby Red colors for $50 per dozen, with the X balls in white only for $50 per dozen.