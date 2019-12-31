2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

This week, we'll give you our top nine players instead of the top 10, since the idea of ranking more than half of any field is kind of ridiculous.

2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions rankings: Top 9 picks

1. Jon Rahm: Rahm was on a roll this fall, playing great golf, notching back-to-back European Tour wins and finishing runner-up in the BMW PGA Championship. Almost won the Hero. Just got married.

2. Justin Thomas: JT looked solid for the most part at the Presidents Cup, has won here before, has a win on the season and likes this time of year.

3. Xander Schauffele: Xander lost in a playoff to Rory McIlroy at the WGC-HSBC Champions in his last time out. Add in a T-10 at the Zozo, and that's solid for a defending champion.

4. Gary Woodland: Kinda easy to forget Woodland, but his efforts this fall were strong, including a T-3 and 5th in the Asian Swing.

6. Patrick Reed: Reed won't have to deal with a hostile crowd this week, so that works to his edge. He's won here before. His first-round pairing with Kevin Kisner should be a cracker.

7. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay played limited fall golf, and he looked solid enough at the Presidents Cup. He's proven he can challenge in go-low events.

8. Cameron Champ: I'm high on Champ this week because his driving shouldn't kill him, and everyone will be re-learning a redesigned Plantation Course. His putting woes may not be as woeful here.

9. Dustin Johnson: DJ is an X factor throughout the first half of the year. You'd love to slot him higher, but he's coming off knee surgery and wasn't himself in the second half of 2019.

10. Rickie Fowler: Fowler has a nice track record here, and he seems to thrive in those more fun environments.

My primary DraftKings lineup

Justin Thomas - $11,200 Collin Morikawa - $8,600 Cameron Champ - $8,200 Matt Wolff - $7,900 Adam Long - $6,900 Lanto Griffin - $6,500

