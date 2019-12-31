2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions betting odds have been released for the week at the Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course on Maui in Hawaii.

The betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, with the world No. 3 coming in at 4-to-1 (+400) betting odds after a hot finish to the year, including a Race to Dubai title.

Justin Thomas is next best on the board at 5-to-1, as he seeks another win in the 2019-2020 PGA Tour campaign.

Xander Schauffele is defending champion here, and he's 8-to-1 to hang on to his title in this winners-only event.

2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions expert picks and bets

This is the only event on the PGA Tour reserved for winners only. There are 34 players in the field, and several top names, including Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, passed up on competing in the event.

The host course is a par-73 that has been renovated by the original architects, Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, to modernize the challenge and attempt to make it a firm-and-fast challenge for pros who typically light up this course.

The favorites are probably the easy and right play this week, so our bets reflect that.

Win bets

Jon Rahm: Rahm ended the year brilliantly, winning the DP World Tour Championship and the Race to Dubai before giving a scare at the Hero World Challenge. Easy to like him on a course where his driving is rewarded, not thwarted.

Justin Thomas: Thomas is a past winner here, and he seems to have gotten back to full strength after missing time in the spring. He likes this time of year to strike.

Xander Schauffele: The Big Game Hunter doesn't take town rinky-dink titles. He was brilliant in his final two official events of the year.

Cameron Champ: Why not go to the window on Champ? His driving inaccuracy isn't as big of a problem here as on the mainland. He just got engaged, so he's gotta be happy. If he can putt OK, he can contend (in concept).

2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions betting odds