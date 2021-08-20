Chesson Hadley keeping things in perspective as season ends

JERSEY CITY, N.J.—Chesson Hadley kept his season alive last week with a Sunday 62 that included his first ever hole-in-one to clinch the last spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs and keep his PGA Tour card for next season.

There was little time to celebrate, as Hadley hopped on a plane to New York Monday morning and began his preparation for this week’s Northern Trust. The week didn’t quite go as planned—Hadley shot three under in the second round but will miss the cut by a shot—and he called himself “medium grumpy” following the round.

“I felt like I played okay yesterday. I'm not sure what course Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas were playing, but it was not the same course I was playing,” Hadley said. “I just couldn't get a putt to go and hit it okay. I played much better today. I shot three under but it was all the damage was done yesterday. I'm excited to have an opportunity next year, but missing cuts sucks and it doesn't matter what you did the week before.”

The good memories from last week will last a lifetime for Hadley, who is trying to keep things in perspective, even as his season comes to an end.

“This game is so humbling. It's been a tough two years and to have something happen like that pretty dramatically. And then all the positives that happened that day, it was cool,” Hadley said. “I’m certainly very grateful for the opportunity to be out here and to have another chance to compete on the PGA tour next year.”

Hadley said his celebration after the round was subdued—he drove home Sunday night and enjoyed a bottle of wine—but the one he called the “baby giraffe” after making a hole in one was his biggest one yet.

This might be one of my favorite hole-in-one reactions I’ve seen to date. Chesson Hadley is a national treasure. pic.twitter.com/BPlquGlrUS — Amanda Rose (@amandagolf59) August 15, 2021

“I chipped in on a hole on the Korn ferry tour in 2017. That was pivotal moment. I went crazy there, but the hole-in-one was probably my biggest celebration,” Hadley said.