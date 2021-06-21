Spanish lullaby: Jon Rahm wins 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines

Jon Rahm, who has endured genuine heartache through the Coronavirus pandemic -- both on and off the golf course. He found solace, synchronicity and redemption in the unlikeliest of places: the US Open golf championship.

On Sunday, Rahm became the first Spaniard to win the US Open after firing a scintillating 4-under 67 to edge South Africa’s starcrossed Louis Oosthuizen by one stroke on 6-under 278. Rahm birdied the final two holes to race past Oosthuizen, who inexplicably drove into a penalty area on the penultimate hole, the de facto margin of victory. Rahm becomes the fourth Spanish major golf champion, joining five-time major winner Seve Ballesteros, two-time Masters winner Jose Maria-Olazabal and 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia.

It was redemption because, just two weeks ago, a devastated Rahm was led off the 18th green of Muirfield Village by Tour officials after being informed he had failed a COVID-19 test and would be required to withdraw. He had built a six-shot lead going into the final round.

Rahm endured a full week of isolation. He even had to stay away from his own family, in another section of his home -- away from his wife, newborn and his parents, who flew in from Spain to meet their new grandchild. He even had to practice on a simulator for a week.

But now just two weeks later, he is a newly minted major champion and the toast of all Spain – even more so than their beloved La Furia Roja national soccer team.

Starting the day at 2 under, three shots behind co-leaders Oosthuizen, Mackenzie Hughes and Russell Hanley, Rahm birdied the first two holes at Torrey Pines flawlessly -- two 300-plus-yard drives split the fairways and netted approaches to five feet and five inches, respectively.

That’s how to announce your presence on Championship Sunday. He jumped to 4 under before the leaders had time to put their golf glove on.

After air-mailing the green with a 6-iron at the tiny, but testy, par-3 third, Rahm made a brilliant up-and-down from the collar of rough on the canyon’s edge. A bogey on No. 4 four dropped him back to 3 under where he stayed until the par-5 ninth, where he got the break of the tournament.

Rahm double-crossed his tee shot, perhaps his only really bad miss of the day, but the ball did not go out of bounds, instead nestling in a TV compound area, from which he got a free drop with a clear view down the fairway. A long iron back to the fairway and a grateful “Thank you, Sir!” to the rules official set up what was supposed to be a simple wedge shot.

Rahm pull-tugged it. It should have been 50 feet from the cup. Instead it bounced off the top of the bunker, caromed right, found a swale and tracked to within four inches of the cup, nearly going in the hole.

It was that kind of day for Rahm. Everything broke his way. With a sheepish grin, Rahm had moved to 4 under again.

Still, the back nine started with a clustered leaderboard. Four players were tied for the lead and another was one shot back, six of them former major champions with a total of 14 titles between them.

Then the back nine tuned into carnage.

One by one, everyone fell victim to a crash -- except Rahm. He was the only player in the final six groups to not card a bogey or worse on the final nine holes.

The adage is true: The tournament doesn’t begin until the back nine on Sunday.

At first it seemed the tournament belonged to defending champion Bryson DeChambeau. By 2:15 local time, DeChambeau had taken the lead, making the turn at 5-under and looking unstoppable. Russell Henley and Mackenzie Hughes had started their fall down the leaderboard, and even Brooks Koepka, the back-to-back champion from 2017 and 2018, was flailing. Rory McIlroy was clinging to hope, and Oosthuizen was only treading water – level par for his day through the ninth.

So Bryson strode to the 11th tee as the man to beat, ready to go back-to-back at the US Open like his foil, his nemesis Brooks Koepka just did.

And then his slide rule broke, or someone kicked the cord out of his computer, or he brain-farted. Whatever happened, it was a bogey, another bogey, a double, and a quad coming home, and Bryson fell off the leader board with a resounding thud. Bryson’s supernova left the tournament to Rahm and Oosthuizen.

Oosthuizen was playing well enough to hang around but not well enough to throw a knockout punch. He birdied the par-5 ninth and the short par-4 10th, but he started leaking oil from there. He bogeyed No. 11 to drop back to a one-shot lead over Rahm at 5 under. Then he spent the next five holes scrambling like old Minnesota Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton. With gutsy up-and-downs and hair-raising recoveries, he was still ahead when Rahm reached the 17th tee.

But while Oosthuizen was leaking oil, Rahm was still strong. He was splitting fairways. He had missile command control of his iron play. He just missed makeable putts on 12, 13 and 14 that could have propeled him to the lead already.

“After I missed the putt on 14 I turned to Alex [his caddie] and said, ‘Two threes and two fours wins this,’" Rahm said. "Last time I won here, I finished birdie-eagle, and I knew I could finish strong again. I knew history could get close to repeating itself.”

And that’s exactly what he did. On 17, Rahm hit a 122-yard gap wedge from a fairway bunker to 15 feet above the hole. Rahm rolled in the right-turning birdie putt dead center and reeled in the share of the lead that had eluded him for the last 45 minutes.

Better still: He had birdied 18 in all three of the previous rounds.

Rahm hit a gargantuan 333-yard tee shot on the par-5 18th, leaving him what the caddie called “a perfect 4-iron” to the hole, and it was at that moment that Rahm remembered the golden rule of back nine Sunday major championship golf: driest ball wins.

Rahm's well-struck shot sailed a bit right and landed in a greenside bunker. Not taking any chances with his ball headed directly towards the guarding water hazard directly in his line to the hole, Rahm played to a spot will above left of the flag.

The plan worked to perfection.

"I trusted my read, and as soon as I made contact, I looked up and saw where the ball was going. It was exactly the speed and line I visualized,” he explained. “I told myself, 'That's in….That's in the hole!' And it went in.''

Oosthuizen still had a chance, though. The man who won the 2010 Open Championship by a record-tying eight shots was still out there and was particularly hungry for this win.

Five runner-up finished in majors will do that to you -- more so when it’s a Grand Slam of second place finishes.

So Oosthuizen strode to the short, birdie-able, but still-dangerous 17th hole one behind Rahm with the short par-5 18th -- the easiest closing hole in the entire 121-year history of US Open Championship golf -- still to come.

Oosthuizen had the entire United States of America to his right and the boundless Pacific Ocean on the left. So he hit it in the hazard, took a penalty drop and failed to get up-and-down.

Rahm and his wife, Kelley, have always loved Torrey. He proposed marriage to her here. He won his first PGA Tour event here, the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open, where he rolled in a twisting 66-foot eagle putt at the 72nd hole a la Tiger Woods on Saturday in the 2008 US Open. Now he has another Tiger-esque moment at Torrey -- not only lifting the trophy, but winning a major at a course on which he has won before as a professional.

"It reminds me a lot of back home," Rahm said. "It’s a lot like my home; it resonates with me. Every time we come here, we are happy. We get off the plane, and we say, ‘All right, we are in our spot.'”

Rahm has become only the fourth player ever to birdie both the 71st and 72nd holes to win the US Open. The immortal Ben Hogan did it in 1953 at Oakmont, but he won going away, finishing a full six shots ahead of Sam Snead. Jack Nicklaus birdied the back-to-back par 5s at Baltusrol’s Lower Course in 1980 to win by two over Japan’s Isao Aoki, who also birdied them both. And Tom Watson stunned Jack Nicklaus at Pebble Beach in 1982 by chipping in out of the deep greenside rough on the par-3 17th, then draining a long bomb on the par-5 18th as the cherry on the sundae.

“This is the power of positive thinking,” Rahm stated emphatically, as though reciting a mantra, almost a prayer.

"I believed from the biggest setbacks we can get some of the biggest breakthroughs, and that's why I stay so positive. That's why I kept telling Kelley, when she was devastated about what happened and my family and everybody around me, something good is going to come. I don't know what, but something good is going to come, and I felt it today out there on the golf course.”

Whaddya know? The Golf Gods have a heart after all. A man that truly deserved a win and was cruelly denied it shrugged off the adversity, metaphorically said “What? Me worry?” and prevailed at an even more poignant moment and in historic fashion. He got married here, he won his first tournament here, he had a family reunion here, and won a major at the same time. Sounds like synchronicity to me.