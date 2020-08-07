Not so Hard-ing Park surrenders record-low scores at 2020 PGA Championship

Jason Day, the 2015 PGA Champion, and unofficial Comeback Player of the Year Brendon Todd each fired 5-under 65s in Round 1 of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park for a one-shot lead over a gaggle of nine players that includes two-time defending PGA Champion Brooks Koepka, as well as former major champions Martin Kaymer, Zach Johnson and Justin Rose.

Despite pre-tournament warnings from the players that Harding Park would play long and lush, a whopping 47 players finished the day under par and another fired level-par 70s, making the start of the year’s first major look more like early-season’s Kapalua rather than an august major championship.

“Yeah, there was definitely a lot of momentum coming in off the previous finishes that I've had: three top-10s, which has been nice. The game feels like it's coming around. I'm pleased with it,” Day said after signing his clean card – five birdies, no bogeys.

The defining moment of the round was an unlikely-but-welcome birdie at the 515-yard ninth, a par 5 converted to a par 4 for the championship. After a smooth 305-yard drive, Day thought he blocked his 5-iron approach from 211 yards, but the ball bounced forward instead of checking and left him with a straight uphill five foot putt.

“It was a very dead straight putt, so it was very hard to miss that one,” Day deadpanned.

Meanwhile, Brendon Todd, fresh off last week’s disappointment in Memphis did what all great champions do at a moment like that: Have a short memory. Todd finished his round with a mere 23 putts, T-3 in that statistic.

“It was lights-out today. I couldn't have putted any better, there's no doubt, and I did this last week,” Todd said. “The staff at Harding Park has done a good job providing a smooth surface for us. They have the right bounce to them, they are the right speed and I think that bodes well for good scores.”

Todd needed every one of those putts as he only hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens. He was 135th in driving distance with only a 271 yards average off the tee for the day.

Similarly, Germany’s Martin Kaymer also took only 23 putts en route to carding four birdies and an eagle on the behemoth 607-yard par-5 fourth hole en route to a 4-under 66 on the 10th anniversary of his winning the 2010 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits. It’s a shame fans are not allowed at the tournament this year because the 48-foot bomb Kaymer holed from across the green would have touched off an incendiary celebration, kicked the tournament off with the fireworks a major deserves.

“I mean, that eagle was very special. I hit a good tee shot, but I thought I needed a bullet with a 3-wood to get to the green,” Kaymer admitted. “I thought if I maybe placed it in the right bunker I'd have a good chance to make birdie, but then I pulled off that bullet and it got on to the green. I was thinking maybe two-putt birdie would be great, and then it went in….I’m not so fine tuned with the long break that we had, but I was very pleased with my putting. That really saved the round today.”

Kaymer comes in to the tournament well below the radar. While Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and of course Tiger Woods garner a 24-hour news cycle, Kaymer can just go out and play golf.

There was no better example of this than Championship Sunday of the 2014 U.S. Open at Pinehurst; I ran into Kaymer at a Starbucks. (He was ordering oatmeal at Starbucks. Who does that?)

Kaymer smiled at me and said, “This is great. No one in here knows who I am.”

Mind you, this was right in the middle of when he was completely vaporizing both mighty Pinehurst No. 2 and 154 other golfers in the field. Kaymer opened that tournament 65-65 en route to a runaway 8-shot curb-stomping. Lonely in his hotel room and his golf performance merely treading water, Kaymer found inspiration in that 2014 victory.

“I knew I was playing okay, but on a golf course like this, okay play doesn't really get you far. I needed something. So last night I was watching the U.S. Open from 2014, the back nine, trying to get some kind of positivity in my game, because it hasn't been much recently because ofno play,” Kaymer said. “Definitely that video from last night me winning the U.S. Open, helped me to believe that my putting was good enough; that my ball-striking was good enough.”

Kaymer also won the 2010 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits in a playoff over Bubba Watson after Dustin Johnson took a two-stroke penalty for grounding his club in what Pete Dye and Herb Kohler confirmed right then and there was a bunker.

“I mean, there's not much to do right now other than hanging out in your hotel room by yourself,” Kaymer noted laconically. "I watched the 2010 PGA Championship also, because of the dramatic finish that we all saw. So I like to go back to those moments. I know you shouldn't live in the past, but if the past can help you in the present moment, I'll take it.”

Socrates he’s not, but that’s okay. We only need him to hit golf shots and smile toothily.

Bryson DeChambeau, who tries to pass himself off as golf’s version of a Greek philosopher, had the most tragic-comic moment of the day on the seventh hole, when he snapped his own driver leaning on it while picking up a tee. The club may have been partially damaged on the shot prior as some reported hearing a “strange sound,” or perhaps it’s because Bryson swings the golf club like Barry Bonds trying to hit every baseball into McCovey Cove.

“Definitely the ball did not react proper," he said. "I hit it out to the right, felt like I drew it and the ball went to the right and spun up like crazy. I'm like, that's not normal. So it was surprising, and then I just went over to pick up my tee, leaned on it a little, and the thing just, see ya later.”

I’ll translate that for the DeChambeau-impaired: The shaft tore away form the hosel, which shattered into pieces.

Meanwhile, for once, DeChambeau was speechless, all his pseudo-intellectual golfspeak useless as he held driver head in one hand, shaft in another, and his mouth agape in a dumbfounded look that just screamed, “What the hell?” and then “Now what happens?”

Luckily for DeChambeau what happened was a local rule passed in 2019 was employed to allow a player to replace broken equipment so long as it didn’t break due to player abuse. That’s fair. Luckily for DeChambeau he next hole was a par 3, so players reps had time to run to where Bryson’s extra gear was stashed, score a replacement, and get to Bryson in time for his next tee shot.

He striped it 329 yards without even blinking. It led to a birdie on the 515-yard par-4 ninth, the second toughest hole on the course. He stands at 2-under, three shots behind the leaders.

“That thing has lasted over a year swinging it over 200-mile-an-hour ball speeds," DeChambeau explained magisterically. "At some point, material is material. You keep wearing it and using it like that, you know, stuff is going to break down. I'm just glad it lasted this long."