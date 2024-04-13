Ludvig Aberg: The pronunciation of his last name and his bio

Ludvig Aberg -- or, more accurately, Åberg -- is quickly making a name for himself in global golf. Owner of one of the most powerful swings in the game, Aberg has moved up into the world top 10 ahead of the 2024 Masters Tournament.

Of course, American golf fans will draw their eyes to his last name. Since Åberg is from Sweden, American fans are curious how to say his last name correctly.

The pronunciation can throw off even English speakers pretty easily. The A with an overring (or circle) on top of it does not carry over very well to English, particularly when it comes to typing. That has thrown off most people's pronunciation of Åberg's last name. However, the pronunciation of his last name isn't that difficult. Phonetically speaking, here's how to pronounce Ludvig Aberg: Lood-vig O-berg. The first name is actually pretty much pronounced how it sounds, but you have to know the A with an overring is pronounced with more bass, closer to an O sound.

Aberg has a fascinating backstory, becoming the first player in history to earn PGA Tour status right out of college through the PGA Tour University program. Aberg was a dominating player in college at Texas Tech and finished his collegiate career at the top of the PGA Tour U ranking, thus immediately earning status on the PGA Tour. He ultimately used that status to parlay his way into an opportunity to play and win on the DP World Tour, securing his Ryder Cup team spot with a win in the Omega European Masters in Switzerland. He then went on to win his first PGA Tour event at the 2023 RSM Classic.

Now, Aberg is an increasingly familiar name for golf fans despite barely having turned pro in the spring of 2023. He is on the PGA Tour in 2024 has quickly built a profile as a strong, capable player.

Get used to the name, this kid is going to be great for years to come, as he's going to become a staple at majors.