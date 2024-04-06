Who is Lottie Woad? Bio for the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur contender

Lottie Woad came in to the final round of 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur with the lead and a good chance to win, as she looks to become the fifth winner of the amateur event. Even early in her collegiate career, Lottie Woad could have a huge breakthrough by winning at Augusta National.

Woad is 20 years old, and she is in the field at Augusta National Women's Amateur because of her status in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. She is playing in the Augusta National Women's Amateur for the second time.

For Woad, her journey to the pinnacle of women's amateur golf is a remarkable story.

Woad was born in Farnham, England, and she has accomplished a lot in the game already. She currently attends Florida State University, playing on one of the best women's golf teams in the country.

Woad is hitting her prime

Lottie Woad has won at every level, including as an amateur. She has six top-eight finishes in her collegiate season, including a pair of runner-up finishes.

Woad also was a first-team All-American in 2023 as a freshman.

She has also represented England in the Women's World Amateur Team Championship in France.

Entering this week, Woad was ranked 4th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

What a win at Augusta National means

With a win today, Woad would earn the benefits of being an Augusta National Women's Amateur winner, including a five-year tournament exemption, including berths into women's major championships. Woad will eventually turn professional, and it may be after this tournament or her collegiate season.