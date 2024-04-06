Who is Bailey Shoemaker? Bio for the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur contender

Bailey Shoemaker came in to the final round of 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur with an outside chance to win, as she looks to become the fifth winner of the amateur event. Even early in her collegiate career, Bailey Shoemaker could have a huge breakthrough by winning at Augusta National.

Shoemaker is 19 years old, and she is in the field at Augusta National Women's Amateur because of her status in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. She is playing in the Augusta National Women's Amateur for the third time.

For Shoemaker, her journey to the pinnacle of women's amateur golf is a remarkable story.

Shoemaker resides in Dade City, Florida, and she has accomplished a lot in the game already. She currently attends the University of Southern California, playing on one of the best women's golf teams in the country.

Shoemaker is hitting her prime

Bailey Shoemaker has won at every level, including as an amateur. She has five top-20 finishes in her collegiate debut season, and she was a finalist in the 2018 was a Drive, Chip and Putt national finals.

Shoemaker reached the Round of 16 in the 2023 US Women's Amateur event.

She has also represented the United States in the 2021 Junior Solheim Cup event.

Entering this week, Shoemaker was ranked 155th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

What a win at Augusta National means

With a win today, Shoemaker would earn the benefits of being an Augusta National Women's Amateur winner, including a five-year tournament exemption, including berths into women's major championships. Shoemaker will eventually turn professional, and it may be after this tournament or her collegiate season.